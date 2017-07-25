Expert picks for the RBC Canadian Open

Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the RBC Canadian Open, which Jhonattan Vegas won last season. Vegas is back in the field this week, but is he worth considering?

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals north of the border.

Picks to win

Matt Kuchar

A victory this week won't be much of a consolation prize after failing to win The Open, but Kuchar's level-headed demeanor should keep him mentally prepared for the next event. Expect a repeat performance of his solid ball-striking, but with a different result this time. -- Jason Sobel

Tony Finau

Finau can boom it off the tee and ranks sixth on Tour in greens in regulation, giving him an excellent chance of scoring big fantasy points this week. On top of that, he has made eight cuts in a row with four Top 20s in that span and is 2-2 in making the cut at Glen Abbey GC. It's going to come down to putting for Finau, and there is reason to be optimistic there, too; he has averaged a respectable 29 putts per round in his last four tournaments. -- Joe Kaiser

DraftKings value picks

Kevin Tway

Tway is my guy this week. He's strong off the tee and on approaches and he can putt. I think a lot of people will gravitate to the name Keegan Bradley, because its "fun" to say you got burned by playing him on Twitter, but Tway is a much better play and shouldn't see as much ownership. I'm not concerned with the missed cut here in 2014 as he's really turned a corner (pun intended) this season. -- Taras Pitra

Gary Woodland

This week I am going to be targeting bombers at Glenn Abbey and Woodland fits that profile. After family issues kept him away a while, he has now made the cut in six straight events, including last week at The Open where he was in contention through the first two days. He does not have much for tournament history, but his $7,900 seems really reasonable considering this weak of a field. -- Jeff Bergerson

Patrick Cantlay

There's a lot to like statistically from the top of the price board on DraftKings this week, but with the bulk of the stars coming back from across the pond at The Open, Cantlay offers a lot of the same upside at a much cheaper price. Fair warning is that he will be highly-owned as the Twitter darling of DFS, but making him the cornerstone of a lineup still allows a lot of room for a higher-priced golfer, or the ability to differentiate by going more balanced. The caveat with Cantlay is that he hasn't played an official round since the Memorial at the start of June (T35). The UCLA grad with a terribly sad career to date (seriously, google it) has been dynamite since his real coming-out party at the AT&T Pro-Am back in February, with a solo 2nd and T3 to go along with two more Top 25 finishes, while making a perfect seven cuts in seven events. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Mackenzie Hughes

It's the Canadian Open and we need to represent Canada here and we are able to do so this week at a very low price for a player that will probably not be all that highly owned. Hughes has played a lot of events this season and made the cut in about 70 percent of them and has played especially strong of late in making six of his last seven cuts with three Top 25 finishes. As we learned with Haotong Li last week, you will usually need to find at least one low-priced player that goes low owned in order to win the big GPP events and Hughes has shown that upside in recent months. -- Zach Turcotte

Chez Reavie

Reavie is a streaky golfer but he continues to display good form right now. He has made five straight cuts which includes a T16 finish at the U.S. Open and T4 finish at the St. Jude Classic. With a solid approach game, Reavie is set for another quality fantasy scoring performance at the RBC Canadian Open. He won this event back in 2008 on the Glen Abbey GC so finishing points are definitely something he is capable of providing as well. -- Erik Dantoft