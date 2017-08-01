The best golfers in the world will gather in Ohio this week as the World Golf Championships continue at Firestone Country Club for the Bridgestone Invitational.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Dustin Johnson

Following another top-10 result at the Canadian Open, DJ is rounding into form to defend his title at Firestone. I've never been a big fan of picking defending champs, but sometimes you've gotta go with the trend. Already this season, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger and, just this past week, Jhonattan Vegas, have successfully defended. If they can do it, the world No. 1 in a limited-field event certainly can, too. -- Jason Sobel

The No. 1-ranked player in the world has not been the same since his pre-Masters mishap, but he at least has shown some promise of late, contending for a while at The Open and then finishing tied for eighth last week in Canada. He's also the defending champ at Firestone, a course that suits him. -- Bob Harig

Adam Scott

Adam has been playing this event since 2003 and hasn't missed one since that first start! The good news; Scott is coming off a reasonable showing at the Open (T-22) and last year he finished T-10 at this event. The bad news; this is only his 12th start in the calendar year, and with no finishes better than T-6 at the Players, getting into a good playing rhythm seems to be an issue. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Tommy Fleetwood

A course that leans heavily on a strong tee-to-green game and scoring ability means we should be picking Fleetwood. Yes, he can have a bad day, but with the course layout, I don't think we need to worry about many terrible holes out of the ball striker this week. Fleetwood should bounce back nicely after the "disappointing finish" at the Open (I say disappointing finish in quotes because he had to rally Friday to make the cut. His 27th-place finish was pretty good considering his position before the cut). -- Taras Pitra

Lee Westwood

If you are looking for experience in WGC events, then Westwood is your man. In this particular Bridgestone event, Westwood has had quite a bit of success with three top-10s in the last decade and two straight top-20s in his last two appearances. He comes in with decent form having notched a T-27 at The Open, T-10 at the French Open and T-14 at the BMW PGA Championship all within the last couple of months. I think Lee is a good choice for cash games as well as GPPs this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Russell Henley

Henley could conceivably show up in this article every week if he's priced cheaply enough or the field is strong enough, and luckily that's the case this week. Henley isn't the best golfer on approach or around the greens, but he's above average in hitting both fairways and greens and has had a lights-out putter all year. Henley really succeeds on the so-important par 4s in avoiding bogeys and has also been excellent at scoring on them. He hits it long enough off the tee so that his struggles on long approaches won't be that much of a factor. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Daniel Berger

Last year at the Bridgestone, Berger stepped up to the first tee, hit his tee shot and promptly withdrew from the tournament to a storm of criticism. There may be some sketchy withdrawals this week, but the odds are low that it will be from Berger. Berger has been really good over the last few months recording a win at the St. Jude and two additional top-10 finishes since then. He has good distance off the tee, hits greens, putts well and is one of the best players on tour in terms of par-4 scoring. He's priced really well this week as FanDuel has definitely made it easy to roster high-quality players, and using Berger will help you to save some much-needed cap space. -- Zach Turcotte

Marc Leishman

Leishman continues to show solid form and now returns stateside after an impressive T-6 finish at the Open. Since his T-27 finish at the U.S. Open, Marc Leishman has now added another top-20, top-10 and top-5 to his 2017 resume. He will also be looking to find success again at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where he finished a solo third in 2014. The Aussie has the ability to score fantasy points in bunches and is priced only at $6,500 on FanDuel this week. This is a great value and should allow for a top-tier golfer or two to fit in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft