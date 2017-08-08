Expert picks for the PGA Championship

The final major of the 2017 golf season is upon us as the best in the world head to Quail Hollow in North Carolina for the PGA Championship.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Rory McIlroy

Straight chalk. I feel like I should be more creative here or go out on a thinner limb, but the pre-tourney favorite is my pick to win. I've been saying for a few months that Rory is primed for a big late-summer run -- sort of a combination between his three in a row from three years ago and his FedEx Cup title from last year -- and now he brings some momentum to a course where he's found success. New caddie or not, that could all equal major No. 5 this week. -- Jason Sobel

The term "horse for a course" has never been more appropriate than this week's PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy has dominated Quail Hollow with two wins and a loss in a playoff in his seven appearances. Oh, he also holds the course record of 61. A T-4 at The Open and a T-5 at Firestone last week means Rory has quietly been lurking. This week he pounces at a place he routinely dominates, and wins his third PGA Championship, which would mark first major win since 2014 -- also at the PGA. -- Matt Barrie

Jordan Spieth

How do you not pick Spieth to finish off the career Grand Slam at the 99th PGA Championship? Besides playing well of late with wins in two of his past three PGA Tour stars, Spieth relishes the big moment probably more than anyone on tour and often comes through with his best stuff at the most crucial time. His "go get that" line to caddie Michael Greller while drilling a 50-foot eagle putt that helped seal his Open victory at Royal Birkdale will likely be the line of the year in all of golf. Then again, maybe he can top that this week. -- Kevin Maguire

Rickie Fowler

He enters the PGA Championship a bit under the radar, having shot 68-67 over the weekend at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to finish ninth. But Fowler has a victory at Quail Hollow, contended last year and has been in the top-10 of four of his past five tournaments. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Brendan Steele

Steele has been a consistent player this year and even though his play has dipped a bit as of late, I think that has more to do with his schedule than anything else. He's getting back to where he was two months ago. Fortunately for us, his game hasn't snapped back to where it was as quickly as most of us would like, which should result in lower ownership. At this price, we just need him to get a finishing-position bonus to pay off relative to his value, and that should be attainable. -- Taras Pitra

Tony Finau

To succeed at Quail Hollow, it is beneficial to be long off the tee and be able to score on par 5s. Finau fits both of those well, plus he has played extremely well lately with two top 10s in his past three tournaments. In two appearances at this course for the Wells Fargo Championship, Finau has a T-28 and T-6. His price of $7,000 is so cheap this week, making him an outstanding play and affords you the cap relief to get some top names in your lineup, as well. -- Jeff Bergerson

Thomas Pieters

Unfortunately this won't be a week for Pieters to go overlooked at an excellent price like at Augusta or the Open, after his excellent performance at the WGC-Bridgestone (Firestone CC is a decent comparable course for Quail Hollow). Pieters still gets his feature in this space thanks to his excellent iron play which will be so crucial this week, and his ability to absolutely smash the ball off the tee when needed. His long-approach statistics are excellent and his overall approach game would rank him among the elite on tour had he played enough rounds on the PGA Tour this season. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Patrick Cantlay

Two weeks ago, Cantlay returned after a two-month hiatus to an adoring fantasy golf community that has been ready to crown him as the next big thing since his improbable return to the tour. He's been excellent all season in limited action with a couple of top-5 finishes as his tee-to-green game and putter have kept him in contention throughout most of his starts this year. I'm not sure he's ready to win a major by any stretch, but at $5,000 and without a single missed cut to stain his record this year, he is one of the best bargains on FanDuel this week and playable in any format. -- Zach Turcotte

Paul Casey

Casey continues to show excellent form and should be ready to make a run at the PGA Championship this week. His T-5 finish last week at the Bridgestone should be viewed as a great tune-up event for the newly renovated Quail Hollow. Casey also has a little bit of course familiarity here from playing in the Wells Fargo Championship last year. $7,600 is a good value on FanDuel for a golfer who has been making cuts and putting up a lot of fantasy points all year long. -- Erik Dantoft