Expert picks for the Wyndham Championship

Following Justin Thomas' magical performance to capture the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Webb Simpson

Let's face it: He likes this tournament so much that he and wife Dowd named their daughter after the title sponsor. If that doesn't provide some extra motivation, nothing will. Toss in the fact that he gets to relax a bit after basically hosting a home game at Quail Hollow and he's my pick to win. -- Jason Sobel

Henrik Stenson

Trying to improve on his 75th position in the FedEx standings -- and also assuring enough starts to meet the tour minimum -- Stenson is playing the last regular season event. He's had no victories this year but has shown some promise of late with top 20s in each of his last three starts. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Scott Brown

Brownie's play this past weekend was a bit of a surprise to say the least, so my initial thought this week is that he'll be a bit more popular than usual, but we're two years removed from his ace while playing with Tiger and he's still Scott Brown. I think he makes for an excellent play at 15-20 percent exposure this week. -- Taras Pitra

Anirban Lahiri

In GPPs we are always trying to find a guy that nobody else will own and this week one of those guys is Lahiri. He does not have any tournament history for people to look at, but he has made four cuts in his last six events including a runner-up finish at Memorial. Most people wouldn't guess, but Lahiri is ranked 74th in the world and in a weak field this week he could do some damage. -- Jeff Bergerson

FanDuel value picks

Richy Werenski

While the rest of the world had their eyes on the biggest events in the world over the last month, several young players made moves up the leaderboard in terms of attempting to gather up enough FedEx Cup points to keep their tour cards another year. Werenski looked to be on the way out after struggling through the spring and summer before stringing four straight cuts made, three of which were in the Top-25 and topped off with a 2nd place finish at the Barracuda Championship two weeks ago. He is currently ranked 122nd in the FedEx Cup standings so he'll need to hold it together one more week which should give him plenty of motivation to play well. -- Zach Turcotte

Chez Reavie

Reavie is a streaky golfer but he continues to display great form right now. He has made seven straight cuts which includes last week's T22 finish at the PGA Championship as well as a T16 finish at the U.S. Open and T4 finish at the St. Jude Classic. With accuracy off the tee and a solid approach game, Reavie is set for another quality fantasy scoring performance at the Wyndham Championship. He has shown Top 10 upside at this event back in 2011 on the Sedgefield CC so finishing points are definitely something he is capable of providing as well. -- Erik Dantoft