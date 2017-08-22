Expert picks for the Northern Trust Open

Following Henrik Stenson's convincing win at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Old Westbury, NY for the Northern Trust Open.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Patrick Reed

Took a week off following a busy stretch that saw him play 5 straight weeks including The Open, WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship, where his runner-up finish was his best in a major. He will defend his title on a different course that is new to the field but is unlikely to bother Reed, who looks to solidify his spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. -- Bob Harig

Dustin Johnson

Johnson hasn't won in what seems like forever, but he has a history of playing well on courses with Poa greens (Pebble Beach, Oakmont) and certainly has the length to handle the many long par fours and 625-yard par 5 third hole at the Glen Oaks Club. Having not won a tournament since March, one of the game's best is due -- and he has gone T13, T17 and T8 in his last three tournaments, so it isn't like he has a long ways to go to come out on top this week. -- Joe Kaiser

DraftKings value picks

Xander Schauffele

The rookie has had one of the better year's as a first-time PGA Tour pro from what I can remember. His missed cut at the PGA hurt as I had a substantial amount invested in him, but the last three times he's missed the cut on Tour, he's bounced back with made cuts and a best finish of 24th. It doesn't hurt that he's long off the tee and rates extremely high in P4 efficiency. -- Taras Pitra

Tony Finau

We do not have tournament history this week, so we are going to focus on current form and statistics. Based upon the model on our site, Finau ranks very highly in both areas. He has two Top 10s in his last four tournaments, including a T5 at the RBC Canadian. Over his last 12 rounds FInau ranks among the best from tee-to -green, accentuated by his game off the tee. In addition, Finau also has been good, ranking well above average in putting. He is only $7,300 this week, which affords you the opportunity to load up on a couple high priced guys. -- Jeff Bergerson

Seung-yul Noh

Noh has been incredibly inconsistent on tour this season, and is coming off two straight missed cuts which will repress his ownership tremendously. Noh is an excellent poa putter (again, this is a repeatable skill) that's a top-50 golfer on approaches from 150-200 yards. He's still prone to mistakes which hurts his bogey avoidance numbers, but he's elite around the green and is priced well enough that a top-25 finish will more than pay him off. From a mental perspective, Noh will need to compete to get through to the next round of the playoffs as he's currently sitting 100th in FedEx points. -- Adam Daly

Ian Poulter

Not many players have been on a better run over the last few months than Poulter, who has returned to life on Tour after discovering an error in the point calculations. He's hitting the ball really well off the tee and has been one of the better putters on tour over the last few months. He's terribly underpriced this week on FanDuel as his odds say he should have been much more expensive. He's an excellent play in all formats this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Marc Leishman

Leishman continues to show solid form this season and that was once again confirmed his last time out with a T13 finish at the PGA Championship. Since his last missed cut in early May, Leishman has added four Top 20s, a Top 10 and another Top 5 to his 2017 PGA Tour resume. The Aussie has the ability to score fantasy points in bunches and is priced only at $7,400 on FanDuel this week. This is a great value and should allow you to fit a top tier golfer or two in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft