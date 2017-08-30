Expert picks for the Dell Technologies Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs roll on as the best on the PGA Tour head to Boston for the Dell Technologies Championship.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Jason Day

Apparently FedEx Cup playoff events are no longer the domain of just "good" players -- you've gotta be one of the best to win 'em. The past nine have been secured by Day (twice), Dustin Johnson (twice), Rory McIlroy (twice), Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed. I think the trend continues this week, as Day's game is peaking late and he's simply too talented to go all year without a victory. -- Jason Sobel

Rickie Fowler

A poor Saturday round at the Northern Trust knocked him out of contention, but Fowler won the tournament outside of Boston when it was known as the Deutsche Bank Championship two years ago. He also will be motivated to move back into the top five of the FedEx Cup standings. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Patrick Cantlay

Last week's 10th-place finish on a course with a decent number of bunkers was timely, though I expect a huge push in ownership this week. His game appears to fit the course and he's been rock solid all year, so expecting a down week seems out of the question. Cantlay is a core play in GPPs. -- Taras Pitra

Francesco Molinari

The Italian let a ton of people down last week with a missed cut, so this seems like a perfect opportunity to buy low. He is not a long hitter off the tee, but his accuracy is good and he has the ability to score. At only $6,900, he is a solid cash game and GPP option.-- Jeff Bergerson

FanDuel value picks

Marc Leishman

Leishman put in a poor performance at The Northern Trust, but before that he has had a strong season including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Before last week he had made nine consecutive cuts, with six top 20 finishes. He ranks number one in our Odds vs. Pricing tool and is still ranked 30th in the world. Hopefully last week will scare off DFS players, because $6,900 for Leishman is a screaming deal. -- Zach Turcotte

Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman is having a career season on Tour this year and he once again provides value on FanDuel. He finished T-17 last week at The Northern Trust preceded by a respectable T-48 finish at the PGA Championship, a third-place finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and a second-place at the RBC Canadian Open. Charley has been on a nice run of quality finishes and most importantly, he provides the upside we are looking for in big events. There should also be a little extra motivation during the Dell Technologies Championship because he is looking to secure the 10th and final automatic qualifying spot on the Presidents Cup roster. -- Erik Dantoft