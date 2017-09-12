Expert picks for the BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs are one step away from East Lake and the Tour Championship as the best on the PGA Tour head to Lake Forest, Illinois, for the BMW Championship.

Our panel of FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have could provide big fantasy-point totals, and one to pass on.

DraftKings value picks

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson's form the year he won the FedEx Cup was similar to this year. Johnson was grinding out events, trying to push himself to Atlanta, and it popped this week. I think he's an excellent GPP play this week as he can play his normal game of fairways and greens, which should still provide him with plenty of opportunities at birdies, even on the longer holes. -- Taras Pitra

Kevin Na

One guy who will certainly be under the radar this week that I think is a solid play is Kevin Na. Our rolling stats tool shows that over his last eight and 12 rounds played, he ranks 12th in strokes gained tee to green out of everybody in this week's field. We have seen excellent results from Na his last three events with a T-4 at the Wyndam, T-29 at Northern Trust and at the Dell Technologies Championship. He is a guy who can score on par-4s, which will be key this week.-- Jeff Bergerson

DraftKings fades

James Hahn

As a former winner of the Western Amateur here, as well as a T-32 back in 2015, Hahn has good course history for his price point, but is entering the week with some poor recent form -- T-75, MC, MC -- but before that, he finished T-13 at Quail Hollow and T-10 in Canada. In a field loaded with stars, Hahn's statistical merits are few and far between, and he's vastly overpriced. There's a small chance he sees ownership from his amateur win, which makes him an easy fade.-- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Patrick Cantlay

The feel good story of the year, Patrick Cantlay, continues to impress in the toughest of fields. He has not missed a cut all year and he's been sharp in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, posting a 13th and 10th-place finish on the first two legs. He's certainly not under the radar any longer, but he's still underpriced on FanDuel and has Top-10 upside. His tee to green game is among the best in the field and he seems unfazed by the moment. I expect him to keep the momentum going this week to make a push to qualify for the Tour Championship last week. -- Zach Turcotte

Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman rebounded nicely after a rare missed cut at The Northern Trust with a solo 3rd-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship. He has shown solid form all season, and I expect that trend to continue this week at the BMW Championship. Since early May, Leishman has added four Top 20s, a Top 10 and two Top 5s to his 2017 PGA Tour resume. The Aussie has the ability to score fantasy points in bunches and is priced only at $7,100 on FanDuel this week. This is a great value and should allow for a top tier golfer or two to fit in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft