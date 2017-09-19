Expert picks for the Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs conclude this week as the best players of the 2016-17 season compete in the Tour Championship. Who will be crowned champ?

Each of the 30 players in the field has a mathematical shot at winning the FedExCup, but only Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm control their own fates. A win by any of them at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia would seal the FedExCup victory.

Our panel of FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have a chance to win and others who could provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Jordan Spieth

On Tuesday, he spoke from experience about the necessity to conserve his energy going into this final week. Spieth has both won the FedExCup and barely lost it, so he knows a little about what it takes. At No. 1 on the points list, he could neatly wrap up the whole thing by winning this event, just as he did two years ago. After runner-up finishes in the first two playoff events, he says he's hitting the ball really well again. That's enough for me to pick him on a course that perfectly suits his style. -- Jason Sobel

Jordan Spieth

He's had three top-10s in the playoffs and holds the No. 1 spot in the FedEx standings. But beyond that, Spieth treats the Tour Championship like a major, and is determined to win the FedExCup title again. -- Bob Harig

Jordan Spieth

This week will be another way in which Spieth can be compared to Tiger Woods. Jordan will be only the second man to win the FedEx Cup more than once and have done it in a three-year span. He loves this golf course and feels like he's ready to have a great week; that's a problem for the other 29 guys here trying to beat him this week. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Matt Kuchar

Backdoor Kuchar is back after last week's Sunday brilliance and even though I expect the chalk to be heavy here, I think he's a necessity in GPP's because he's so consistent in every aspect of his game. I'm not expecting another Top 5, but anything inside the Top 12 is reasonable and you'll probably need him to finish high in GPPs this week. -- Taras Pitra

Webb Simpson

In his four appearances at East Lake, Simpson has been able to finish in the Top 5 twice. Since he changed his putter this season, he has been a much improved player and actually has three Top 10 finishes in his last four events played. Simpson is an elite ball-striker and when his putter heats up he can contend in any event. He's an excellent value at $7,500 this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Russell Henley

After a week of Xander Schauffele chalk that hit, Henley should also slip in ownership being priced right beside Schauffele. Much like Brian Harman, Henley is an excellent putter on Bermuda grass and tends to have his best performances there (he won at the Shell Houston Open, which is almost a hybrid but is technically Bermuda). -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Patrick Cantlay

Some people might prefer the variety of a new pick each week. I prefer the consistency of Cantlay, who continues to be an inspiration on tour this season. After four years, most would have expected some rust, however Cantlay has been a model of consistency and the playoffs have been no different with three-straight finishes of 13th or better to earn an improbable birth in the Tour Championship. The fields are getting stronger, but Cantlay is showing no signs of backing down. I think he steps up this week and gets his first win on tour on one of the biggest stages imaginable. -- Zach Turcotte

Justin Rose

Rose has really stepped his game during the FedExCup Playoffs with back-to-back T10 finishes at the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship and then a T2 finish last week at the BMW Championship. This reemergence of his early season top form along with the Top 5 upside he has shown at the TOUR Championship here at the East Lake GC, makes him too difficult to ignore for only $7,700 on FanDuel. This is much needed salary relief from a very talented golfer and should allow for a few other top tier golfers to fit in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft