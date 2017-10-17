Expert picks for the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

A surprisingly strong field will make a trip around the world to battle for a surprisingly big prize pool at the inaugural CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea this week.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts singled out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Xander Schauffele

The Tour Championship winner and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year started his second season well with a tie for third at the CIMB Classic and looks to carry the momentum to a new event on the PGA Tour schedule, where few will have any serious advantage on an unknown course in South Korea. -- Bob Harig

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Last week's T-10 finish was identical to what he did last year to start his season. While Jon Rahm may be the young Spaniard to be getting much of the publicity, Rafa is poised to have a breakout year himself. His fitness regiment will be the key this week to a top finish coming off the sauna-like conditions of last week. His best finish last year was fourth on the PGA Tour but he won the European Tour's Scottish Open. -- Michael Collins

Adam Scott

I thought the recent Presidents Cup was a chance to salvage an uninspiring 2017 for the Aussie, but a 1-3-0 record left plenty to be desired. Even so, I still think Scott is fresher this time of year than most of his globe-trotting, tourney-weary peers, which could spell good things at a venue unknown to most competitors. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Kyle Stanley

Stanley is a premier ball striker who had the best year of his career in 2016-17 and I expect that to carry over this season. Last week's T-21 was an encouraging sign of the future too, because he only shot one round in the 60's. He's typically a fast starter and if that holds true, you can expect to see his name up on the leaderboard all week. -- Taras Pitra

Stewart Cink

We do not have any course history to work with, so we have to rely on current form and price to determine who we want to utilize. Cink is a guy who has had three consecutive solid performances, including a T-13 last week in Malaysia for the CIMB. Despite that strong performance, his price only increased by $400, but remains a great value at $7,400. I like Cink in cash games as well as GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

Hudson Swafford

Swafford is a long hitter who is solid on approach, but better from closer in, ranking well in approach shots from shorter distances. His putting can hold him back, but he really shines on par-5s and has a high overall birdie or better percentage. With Nine Bridges not offering much in the way of tough greenside bunkers -- there are many of them, but they're not as severe as the fairway bunkers -- Swafford's poor scrambling and poor play around the greens should be neutralized. In a no-cut event, he makes a high-risk/high-reward play as a long hitter on a short track. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Luke List

Playing on a shorter Par 72 course at elevation with plenty of short par-4 and par-5 holes sets up well for big hitters like List. List ranked near the top of the tour in par-5 scoring and at an event where the winning score is expected to be near the 20-under range, he is also one of the best in terms of birdie or better percentage. At a tournament without a cut, there is little risk in rostering List -- even if he falls behind early, he could still make up for a low place in the standings by hitting an eagle or two (which he is very capable of doing, as he was the best on tour in eagle percentage last season). -- Zach Turcotte

Sung-hoon Kang

Kang will look to keep his good form going at the CJ Cup this week after a T-3 finish at the CIMB Classic. The South Korean obviously feels very comfortable right now and playing in his home country should only add some extra motivation to perform. He had a few issues hitting greens last week but his putter kept him in contention all four rounds. If he can figure out his tee-to-green game and continue with his solid putting, he should be in the mix again this week. At the very least, he is a very good par-5 scorer and with 16 of those holes over the duration of four full rounds, he should be able to accumulate a bunch of fantasy points for your lineup this week over on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft