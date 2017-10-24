Expert picks for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

The best professional golfers in the world will gather in China this week for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts singled out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Dustin Johnson

The No. 1-ranked player in the world makes his 2017-18 season debut at Sheshan International Golf Club, where he won four years ago and set the tournament record in the process. Johnson holds two of the other three WGC titles (Mexico, Match Play) and is coming off a three-week rest following the Presidents Cup. -- Bob Harig

Matthew Fitzpatrick

One year after a ball-striker supreme, Hideki Matsuyama, won this event, I'm taking another one to win in Fitzpatrick. He's finished 15th or better in each of his last four European Tour starts, including a win at last year's Omega European Masters. And if you're into numerology, he's 35th in the world -- the exact same ranking held by Justin Thomas before he started winning events at a 1-in-4 pace last year. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has the ability to contend with anyone in this field, but he needs to start faster and not have a poor Sunday showing in order to prove to all of us that he can close out a share of the lead. Seriously, if not for slow starts and poor Sundays following miraculous Saturday rounds, he'd have three trophies this year, maybe four. Regardless of how he starts, he absolutely needs to be on your weekend lineups if you play those contests. -- Taras Pitra

Tony Finau

Finau posted a bit of a disappointing effort considering his price last week, but this week his salary is an appealing $7,700. It is his first appearance at Sheshan International Golf Club, but he has the type of game that will fit nicely. Last week he ended up T-26, but before that he had three consecutive top-7 finishes. His ownership will be in the mid-teens this week in GPPs on DraftKings, and he is guaranteed four rounds with it being a no-cut event. I like Finau in both cash games and GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

Kyle Stanley

Stanley makes an appearance as a value in back-to-back weeks, with two top-21 finishes in the swing season so far, including an impressive 2-under last week on Jeju Island. Last season, Stanley was among the best at approach play, and although he's a shorter hitter, he's still above average. He's great at getting to the green in regulation, is accurate off the tee, and it's just his putting that will be a question mark. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Haotong Li

If we need to find one or two less popular players this week, than Li is a great place to start. He's played this event several times, finished seventh two years ago and played really well on the European Tour throughout 2017. His best moment was a strong finish at The Open where a late charge allowed him to jump up to third place. His form has been a little rough of late, but this will actually benefit us in GPP events this week as it should keep his ownership levels down. -- Zach Turcotte

Ross Fisher

Fisher is taking some strong form to the WGC-HSBC Champions this week after posting back-to-back top-5 finishes in his last two events played over on the European Tour. He also feels very comfortable playing in this event at Sheshan International Golf Club. Last year he finished with a T-6 and the year before that a T-3. This course knowledge will come in handy especially when many of the other golfers in this field are experiencing it for the first time. Fisher has also shown that he can keep up in events like this where a lot of scoring will be needed to contend, so he should have no problem reaching value over on FanDuel for only $7,200. -- Erik Dantoft