Expert picks for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

This week, the PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Our panel of FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have could provide big fantasy-point totals, and one to pass on.

Picks to win

Charley Hoffman

On the heels of tragedy in Las Vegas, residents have been offered a glimmer of relief from their new NHL team, which has surged to the top of the standings. Here's hoping that Hoffman, a UNLV product who still lives in the city, can similarly provide a reason to let the hometown folks smile a little. -- Jason Sobel

Patrick Cantlay

It's just a matter of time before Cantlay captures his first PGA Tour title, and he's coming off a tie for 15th last week at his first WGC start. If Cantlay can deal with the long trip from Asia, why not? -- Bob Harig

Kevin Na

Why in the world would I pick a guy who has two MC's and a WD in three of his last four starts in this event?! Because he's also got a T-2 ('16), a win ('11), and he's had a week off. For Na, a guy who when healthy is averaging between 25 and 27 events per season, that week off means he's fresh and time zone adjusted. Experience matters at this course, also giving Kevin an advantage over much of the field. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Scott Piercy

Piercy's history is sure to have him high in most models that give any sort of weight to course history and if he placed in the Top 30 in his last event I'm sure he'd be fairly chalky this week, but I'm not sure if our competition is willing to go too heavy on him this week. Piercy's a Las Vegas resident as well (it's not intentional on my part to target Las Vegas residents for this event), so there has to be some level of comfort here for him (which may explain the history). -- Taras Pitra

Nick Taylor

In his last three events Taylor has a 9th, 13th, and 23rd place finish. In addition he has made the cut the last three years here at TPC Summerlin, including a 25th two years ago. The most appealing thing about Taylor this week is his seemingly cheap price of only $7,600. I think Taylor makes a great cash game play, but also offers some upside for GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

William McGirt

The salary ($7,700) is slightly on the high side for the value plays section, but his price tag doesn't reflect his upside and he works well with the way that others are priced in the middle range. Although McGirt missed the cut here last year, he has an 8th, 33rd, and and 28th place finish in his other three attempts, and fits the mould of the course very strongly. He's accurate off the tee, hits plenty of greens in regulation, and traditionally is one of the best par-4 scorers out there.. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Chesson Hadley

I had to do a double take when I saw Hadley's price this week as it looked like a mistake. Sometimes, when comparing DraftKings to FanDuel for pricing, you find certain players that are very expensive on one site and then far too cheap on the other. That is the case for the former 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who has been surging this year with results on the Web.com Tour, propelling him back to the PGA, where he has started strong this season with a 3rd and 2nd place finish in two starts. He's getting great distance off the tee, his iron play has been sharp and his putter has been a weapon. Hadley is out to prove he belongs on tour this season and this would be a great spot for him to get a win. -- Zach Turcotte

Luke List

List returns stateside for the Shriners after two successful events overseas while playing on the PGA Tour in Malaysia and South Korea. His T13 finish at the CIMB Classic and T5 finish at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges clearly shows that he is on top of his game right now and that kind of form should carry over to this week. List had a Top 15 finish here last year so there is a lot of upside in the $5,600 salary he has over on FanDuel this week. He is also a leader in Birdie or Better % so at the very least he should do plenty of scoring on the TPC Summerlin and rack up the fantasy points for your lineups. -- Erik Dantoft