Expert picks for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Graeme McDowell

Two years ago, McDowell won at Mayakoba -- a victory that was theoretically going to springboard him back into the game's elite echelon. That hasn't exactly gone according to plan. G-Mac is still ranked 162nd in the world, but coming off a T-10 in Las Vegas, he's hoping to pick up another win at this course. Maybe this time a win will propel him to bigger things afterward. -- Jason Sobel

Pat Perez

One thing that stuck with me when talking to Pat last Tuesday after he returned from the Asian swing: He said the greens at the CIMB were exactly the same as the ones at Mayakoba. He was hitting it horribly but loved the greens. I won't put the pressure on to guarantee a repeat, but I'm confident in Perez finishing in the top five as defending champion. -- Michael Collins

After an excellent start to the 2017-18 season, Perez is back to defend his title at the OHL Classic. The victory a year ago propelled Perez to his best season and first Tour Championship appearance. Perez already has won in Malaysia and followed that with a tie for fifth in South Korea and a tie for 24th in China. His game is in excellent shape. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Graeme McDowell

McDowell is a former winner here and his form took a strong turn for the better last week in Vegas, so we're jumping back on board with a golfer who's had success on coastal links courses in the past. He's still a strong ball striker who struggled at times last year, so hopefully the majority of our competition isn't willing to take the plunge this week. He's going to be chalky at this price. -- Taras Pitra

Nick Taylor

In this week's edition of mispriced players, exhibit No. 1 is Taylor. He has three top-25 finishes in his past five events played and finished T-32 last week at the Shriners. Taylor has played at El Camaleon twice before and ended up T-15 last year. There is no doubt he will be a popular selection this week in most contests, but his $7,400 price tag is just too low to ignore. -- Jeff Bergerson

Abraham Ancer

Ancer was great on the Web.com last year, making the cut in 18 of his 24 events and finishing second three times. He has played the OHL Classic the past two seasons, finishing T-55 last season but missing the cut the year prior. On the Web.com last year, he was below average in terms of driving distance but was a spectacularly accurate golfer, and in 2017 on this course he hit 80 percent of fairways and 79 percent of greens in regulation. The young Oklahoma grad could impress here without a lot of attention from DFS players. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Ryan Armour

Talk about a late-career resurgence! Armour is on quite a roll right now and showing no signs of slowing down. Yet somehow, FanDuel forgot to bump up his price after his recent run of success. He won two weeks ago at Sanderson Farms and then followed that up with a 20th-place finish at the Shriners Open last weekend. His tee-to-green game has been incredible, particularly his approach game, which is as good or better than anyone on tour over the past few events. At just $5,400, rostering Armour gives you a player with upside and opens up a lot of additional salary cap space to spend up for top names. -- Zach Turcotte

Luke List

List continued his recent stretch of good golf with a T-20 finish at the Shriners last week. After a made cut to start his season, he has now put together three straight top-20 finishes, and that kind of form should carry over to the OHL Classic this week. List had a top-10 finish here last year, so there is a lot of upside in his $6,400 salary on FanDuel. He is also a leader in Birdie or Better percentage, so at the very least he should do plenty of scoring on the El Camaleon GC and accumulate a bunch of fantasy points for your lineups. -- Erik Dantoft