Expert picks for the RSM Classic

The PGA Tour heads to the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia this weekend for the RSM Classic.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Kevin Kisner

Making his first start since the Presidents Cup, Kisner gets one chance to make a quick start in the new season, as it is the last tournament prior to the holiday break. Kisner won this event in 2015 and is coming off a career year that saw him finish in the top-5 on four occasions, including his victory at Colonial. -- Bob Harig

Charles Howell III

"Chucky Three Sticks" is painfully overdue for a victory. He's got a great history at this event going back to 2010: Not one missed cut in seven starts (he did not play the 2013 event) and only once did he finish outside the top 32, throwing three top-10s in that loop. Now he comes in off a T-4 finish at Mayakoba last week, and we know what momentum in this game can mean. For C3PO, it means his first victory since 2007. -- Michael Collins

Scott Brown

Coming off a strong finish last week, Brown should enjoy some home cooking this week on familiar turf. There are plenty of solid Southerners who fit that bill, but Brown is better than his one-win resume shows. Expect that number to change soon. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Stewart Cink

Campbell's form is below average, but that's why we're getting a price break here. He's been solid at Sea Island over his career with only one missed cut in eight appearances and two top-10 finishes, so I think we see a placing bonus this week. The 43-year-old has the backing from the DFS industry regardless of form, so you can expect some ownership this week, as well. -- Taras Pitra

Chris Kirk

A former champion of this event, Kirk also has three other top-20 finishes at Sea Island Golf Club. His form hasn't been great lately and far from his elite status prior to 2017, but he has made five cuts in his last six events. A Sea Island resident and Georgia alum, he will be playing on home turf, and I expect him to get back to his top-20 ways this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Patrick Rodgers

P-Rod finished T10 here last year, made the cut in his one other try and enters the week with great form - just the one missed cut in five fall events and two top 25s, including last week's T14. He can smash the ball (18th in driving distance last year), and although 2017's scrambling numbers were a bit rough, he's scrambled for par or better on 66 of his 107 missed greens in the 2018 season. Once the courses get tougher, he'll fade away, but with good history and reasonably good form coming into the week, he's a bargain at $7,500 and scores well, which is great for DraftKings. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Austin Cook

It looked like Austin Cook was ready to make a name for himself on the PGA Tour in 2015 when he made six of seven cuts and had five top-25 finishes. However, 2016 proved challenging, and he was not able to work his way up from the Web.com Tour. 2017 has been a new start for him, as he has taken his solid play from the lower tour and started well in the fall season of the PGA Tour, making the cut in all three starts with two top-25 finishes. Cook is a bargain on FanDuel this week at $5,800. -- Zach Turcotte

Chesson Hadley

Hadley has carried over some great form from his Web.com Tour events last season, already with three top-5 finishes. He did withdraw in the middle of the third round last week at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba due to a minor illness, but he should be fully recovered now. The field this week at the RSM Classic is full of rookies and aging vets, so a nice rebound should be in order. Hadley's upside, which he has already shown on the PGA TOUR this season along with his previous experience at this event, makes him very difficult to ignore for only $7,300 on FanDuel this week. This is a great midtier salary relief option that should allow for a few higher-priced golfers to fit in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft