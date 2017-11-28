Expert picks for the Hero World Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas this weekend for the Hero World Challenge.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Justin Rose

The globe-trotting Englishman has been to China, Turkey, Dubai and Hong Kong in four of the past five weeks, winning twice and nearly pulling off a third-straight victory at the season-ending European Tour event. Now he's back home, but he's still playing the best of anyone. -- Bob Harig

Brooks Koepka

I'll confess that I don't have much intel on how the U.S. Open champion is swinging it right now, but on a ball-striker's course that also rewards length, he seems like as good a choice as anyone. Following finishes of first, T-2 and sixth in his past three worldwide starts, Koepka has a chance to put a bow on what's been a breakthrough campaign this year. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Francesco Molinari

No history here, but Molinari is solid from tee to green and an excellent ball striker. Known as a top-25 machine, I think he has the ability to surprise most in this field. He's not the longest of hitters, and I expect more people to take shots on Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Chappell in this price range. -- Taras Pitra

Daniel Berger

I am looking forward to a big 2018 from Berger, so why not get it started now at the Hero World Challenge? We know he has high upside, as he had four top-5 finishes in 2017, including a win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Over his most recent 12 rounds, Berger ranks sixth in this loaded field in strokes gained tee to green. At only $7,300, Berger frees up a lot of salary cap space while still offering an opportunity to contend. -- Jeff Bergerson

Kevin Chappell

Chappell is a long hitter -- over 300 yards off the tee -- who scores tremendously well on par-5s and ranked near the top in holes per eagles last year. Both of those factors would go a long way to a good DraftKings showing this week. He was one of the better scorers in terms of birdies and eagles last season and was strong in his approach game, particularly in the 100-150-yard range. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Tommy Fleetwood

This is a clear mispricing, but that's only due to the fact that Fleetwood does not have quite the same high profile as some of the others in this event, and thus does not generate the same action on the books as the rest. However, Fleetwood is on a path to bigger things as 2017 comes to an end. He came close to big wins at the WGC Mexico (second) and the U.S. Open (fourth). He has six top-25 finishes and three top-10's in six events this fall. A lot of the golfers in this weekend's event have played very little this fall, but that is not the case with Fleetwood, who has stayed sharp. While many of these players will use this event as a tune up for 2018, Fleetwood is going to want to perform well on a big stage with plenty of visibility. -- Zach Turcotte

Tiger Woods

Normally it would not be smart to target a golfer making his first competitive start since February, but in this case, the golfer is Tiger Woods. The other concern when considering Woods is how well his back will hold up following a fourth procedure in April. All of the news regarding Tiger leading up to the Hero World Challenge has been positive, though. Specifically, he said that he does not have any pain in his lower back, and he completed a nine-hole practice round on Monday where he walked the course and felt good afterwards. This is a no-cut event which means, barring a withdrawal, Woods will be assured four rounds of golf in which he will try to be a leader in birdies once again this year. With little value placed on finishing points outside of the winner and top five, scoring is what is going to differentiate fantasy lineups this week over on FanDuel, and $6,400 for Tiger should help do that. -- Erik Dantoft