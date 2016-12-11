Caddie Claus and his elf, better known as Michael Collins and Jonathan Coachman, reveal some of the best holiday gift items for golfers. (3:50)

It's my favorite time of year! Grinding over what to get that golfer in your life who has everything (sigh). When this person's name comes up, does it feel like the happy holiday spirit completely drains from you?

Well, fear not my friends. Caddie Claus is here to save your holiday bootie and golf happiness! Check out these great new toys for all the little golf maniacs in your life.

CrocBoxes

No more excuses on why you can't practice. Here's a golf/sports net that goes in the ground! Talk about not taking up any space. The beauty of this gift is if you get it for someone who has kids into other sports, now it's a "family" gift.

$499 | crocboxes.com

Lock Laces

These are the perfect stocking stuffers for anyone and everyone in the family. They work fabulously on golf shoes keeping a perfect, snug fit all day. Know someone with arthritis who has a tough time tying shoes? What about a youngster who doesn't want Velcro? From snow boots to track shoes, these are the best I've found.

$7.99 or three for $19.99 | locklaces.com

Galway Bay Apparel

I don't know about you, but the "rainy" season is late spring and summer, so why buy someone rain-pants they're never gonna use because they're way too hot -- unless they go to Scotland. These pants turn into shorts and the jackets are very lightweight, but also waterproof. That means when it's raining and 85 degrees outside, a golfer is going to want to wear this stuff.

$149 (Jacket), $129 (Pants/Shorts) | gbagolf.com

My Caddie Pro

Know someone who plays in tournaments? What about someone who plays a golf course that doesn't have a yardage book? Imagine being able to make their own yardage book just like on the big tours no matter what course they play! Lots of mini-tour and college players have found out about these. Now, so have you!

$7.50 | gotocaddie.com

Custom Golf Bag

Really want to do something special for someone this Christmas? Get them a golf bag they can design themselves. How about a carry/stand bag that's made of the same material as the tour bags? Sound like the gift that will make you awesome? It is!

$360-$605 | ufotourgolf.com

Frogger Golf Brush

This is that one thing every golfer needs on their golf bag but very few golfers have. Want to spin the ball like the pros? It's not just the golf balls, it's the grooves on the face (not the ones on grandma) of the irons. Keeping them clean means keeping control. Make sure there's one of these on your golfer's bag.

$22.95 | froggergolf.com

William Murray Golf

When The Chive gets behind something, you know it's cool. When Bill Murray and his brothers also jump on board, it goes from cool to iconic. Giving anything from this collection will instantly get you a bag full of cool points!

From $30 | williammurraygolf.com

SKLZ Golf Strong Program

We all know that golfer who keeps complaining about how short they hit the ball. This is not a magic pill. This is not a "special" drink. There are no short cuts to getting golf strong, but there is a way. You can give the gift of the path!

$164.99 | sklz.com

The Golfer's Crate

The best part of this gift... They consider Caddyshack an "Instructional Video." This one crate has all the great stocking stuffers for a golf bag in one box. That head cover means every time they hit a metal wood, they'll think of you and smile. That's the goal isn't it?

$99.99 | mancrates.com

The Point Practice Putter

For the love of Pete, someone get the person who's always complaining about how they can never make a putt this training tool. What makes it great? It teaches solid contact and when the person you buy this for uses their regular putter, they're going to want to kiss you. Hopefully they'll just call.

$129.99 | getthepointgolf.com

Mizuno JPX 900 Driver

Here's the perfect gift for that golfing "gear head." The book that comes with this driver looks like it's got chapters. So many settings and adjustments that can be made, all this needs is a rearview camera.

$499.99 | mizunousa.com

Onnit Steel Clubs

Strength is nothing without swing speed. A great gift is something that has more than one use. Taa daa! Want to work out and get stronger? Check. How about having something to swing before going to the tee that will increase your swing speed? Check! The coolest part of this gift -- it's not from a "golf" place! Sssshhh. When the golfer's drives go farther, they won't care.

$19.95-$119.95 | onnit.com