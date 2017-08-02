1. Playoffs. Playoffs?

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin in just three weeks, but you don't hear much chatter about the season-ending race to the Cup.

Unless it's the PGA Tour touting the points race or the standings shown during a broadcast, there is little late-season drama, even so close to the start of a lucrative run of tournaments that essentially attract all of the game's top players.

Part of the problem, of course, cannot be solved. The FedEx Cup will never be bigger than the game's four major championships, one of which is still the subject of considerable conversation (Jordan Spieth's Open win), another of which begins next week (the PGA Championship).

But one issue can be fixed and should be part of any plans to change the system if and when a revamped format is revealed: Cut down the number who qualify to 100.

At present, the top 125 in FedEx Cup points are in the field for the first tournament, now called the Northern Trust. That is far too many and hardly creates any sort of excitement. The top 125 is for those who keep their exempt status. The playoffs should be a bit more demanding and would create a far bigger scramble this time of year if the field were smaller.

The playoffs would also be far better if the number of tournaments was reduced to three, creating a swifter run to the Cup. If the PGA Tour wants more starts from its players, they surely would compete more early in the season, hoping to wrap up a spot in the top 100.

With so much volatility during the playoff events themselves -- with four times the points awarded a regular PGA Tour event -- all it takes is one great week in order to assure a spot in the 30-player Tour Championship. So why sweat it now?

2. Where they stand

At the moment, Rory McIlroy is 53rd in FedEx Cup points, meaning if the season ended today, he would not qualify for the Tour Championship. Of course he can take care of that this week at the WGC-Bridgestone or next week at the PGA Championship. But it's hard to believe he's worried about it -- those two tournaments in themselves mean far more than where he sits in the points standings. Last year, McIlroy won the second playoff event, setting himself up for a chance at the overall Cup, which he captured when he won the Tour Championship in a playoff.

Jason Day is 58th, and Adam Scott is 70th. Henrik Stenson, who won The Open last year, is 90th, while reigning PGA champ Jimmy Walker is 105th. Bubba Watson at 117th and Graeme McDowell at 123rd have put themselves in danger of missing out on the playoffs, and they need a good couple of weeks to assure getting there.

3. The Steph Curry debate

Those who lament NBA star Steph Curry taking a sponsor exemption for this week's Web.com Tour event miss several larger points in the discussion.

Editor's Picks OnScene: Steph Curry playing in Web.com Tour event ESPN.com's Michael Collins is following the two-time NBA MVP as he takes on a new challenge and tees off against professional golfers at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Curry's golf goals: Get off 1st tee, make cut Stephen Curry said he is "staying realistic" ahead of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, in which he is a 3,000-1 long shot to take home the title. 1 Related

Yes, it is possible that Curry is taking a spot from a struggling pro who could use the opportunity.

But that ignores the fact that these unrestricted exemptions do not necessarily go to those types of players. Often they are given to local club pros who probably have little chance of making the cut and also are not trying to make a living playing the game on tour. They are also given to amateurs, who might have local appeal and who also are not likely to make a run up the leaderboard.

Sponsor exemptions are given at regular PGA Tour and Web.com events every week, part of a perk for the company putting up the money. Unless you want to get rid of them completely and go strictly by players being eligible through various criteria, this will continue to happen.

Perhaps the reason why Curry playing should be embraced the most -- outside of the obvious exposure he is bringing to an otherwise obscure tournament -- is that it will again make clear just how good pro golfers are compared to someone who is a "scratch'' or low-handicap player. Like the 23 previous athletes from other sports who have competed in Web.com Tour events, Curry is not expected to make the cut. Nor is he expected to shoot in the 60s -- something that an athlete from another sport has never accomplished.

4. So that's all it took

Prior to the RBC Canadian Open, Jhonattan Vegas had missed five straight cuts and eight of his past 10. He hadn't broken 70 in eight straight rounds. Then he went out and defended his title in a playoff? Apparently Vegas found some magic in a previous set of irons.

"My ball-striking was great this week,'' Vegas said. "I feel like I hit a lot of greens and gave myself a lot of opportunities.''

5. The Mount Rushmore ... of Dallas?

The Dallas Morning News recently asked Lee Trevino if he would put Jordan Spieth on the Mount Rushmore of Dallas-Fort Worth golf. It's an interesting question because there is not much room. Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson and Trevino himself all but certainly take up the top three places. Lloyd Mangrum won 36 times on the PGA Tour. And Ralph Guldahl won three majors.

But Spieth has three majors and 11 PGA Tour titles, which is already Hall of Fame-worthy. So Trevino had an interesting take.

"Let's put it this way: If you want to put [Spieth] on Mount Rushmore, how about putting him over there and only half of his face is on the stone right now? Put him standing there with a chisel and a hammer,'' Trevino said. "That would be a good one. Get your cartoon guy to do that. You can put us on Mount Rushmore and put another stone next to it with half of Jordan's face, and he's chiseling away.''

6. In need of a little karma

Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who has seven victories on the European Tour, is in a slump that has seen him miss five straight cuts and six of his past seven on the PGA Tour. He has missed 12 cuts overall, and his best finish is a tie for 13th. So he reached out to Jordan Spieth for some help.

Hey @JordanSpieth, can you please text me too? It's kind of urgent as I haven't played a full weekend since May. Thanks a lot in advance. https://t.co/ldSeun1xBR — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 29, 2017

7. Where have you been?

Kevin Stadler returned to competitive golf last week on the Web.com Tour after more than two years away due to a broken bone in his left hand. And it didn't go well. At the Digital Valley Open, Stadler had to withdraw following a first-round 72, the pain still lingering.

"It feels like an explosion at impact,'' Stadler said. "It was a setback I wasn't looking for. It was great to come back and play, to return to some kind of normalcy. But it's nowhere near good enough to give it a go again.''

Stadler, who won the 2014 Waste Management Phoenix Open and would be exempt through a medial extension when he returns, said he's been frustrated about not being able to find a solution to his injury.

8. Poults' resurgence

From nearly losing his PGA Tour card earlier this year to playing some good golf, England's Ian Poulter has been on a mini-roll of late. He contended for a time at The Open before tying for 11th, and on Sunday he finished tied for third at the Canadian Open, his second top-3 of the season. He has played five straight weeks but is not eligible for this week's WGC-Bridgestone. He's in the field for the PGA Championship next week.

9. A Tiger sighting

Tiger Woods had not been seen since announcing he had left an in-patient treatment facility last month, but he attended the soccer game in Miami that pitted Real Madrid against Barcelona, where he posed for a photo with his children, Samantha and Charlie, along with soccer star Messi. (This week marks the four-year anniversary of Woods' last PGA Tour victory, his 79th, which came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.)