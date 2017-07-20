Round 1 Open grades -- Top 10 turned it around

It's hard to imagine Rory McIlroy's start to The Open could have been worse, but the Northern Irishman rebounded in Round 1 to keep himself in touch with the leaders and in search of a fifth major championship title. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

SOUTHPORT, England -- The first round of the 146th Open Championship opened with dark grey skies, a howling wind and driving rain. Thirty minutes later the skies lightened, the rain cleared and the wind dropped with every passing hour (without ever quite going away.)

Who took advantage of conditions which should be better than what's ahead Friday? And who left themselves under threat of a missed cut? It's time for Open grades.

Dustin Johnson

Grade: D-

It's a testimony to his ability on and around the putting surface that he remains in any sort of position to make the weekend because he found only seven of 18 greens in regulation. He'll want to turn that long game around quickly, however, because it's placing far too much pressure on the rest of his skillset, as evidenced by the fact that he's now failed to break par in his past five rounds of golf.

World ranking: No. 1

Score: 71 (+1)

Hideki Matsuyama

Grade: C+

A solid round which got off to a sparkling start (birdie-3 at the brutal 448-yard par-4 first), Matsuyama withstood dropped shots at the fourth and sixth holes before three birdies righted the ship. Started 71-73 when he finished T-6 in 2013 at The Open, but since then his pre-cut rounds have been volatile, with at least five shots difference between them. If that trend continues, he needs to go low, rather than high, on Friday.

World ranking: No. 2

Score: 68 (-2)

Jordan Spieth

Grade: A-

Found only five of 14 fairways, but it didn't stop him completing a bogey-free opening lap. Five birdies helped him to an Open Championship career-low 18-hole score and maintained his habit of getting off to a strong start on the links. He's never been over-par after 18 holes at an Open and has an average of 68.60 in Round 1. The bad news? He's never bettered par in Round 2 and averages 74.00.

World ranking: No. 3

Score: 65 (-5)

Rory McIlroy

Grade: C+

His first six holes? Capital F for fail. He was 5-over-par through that stretch and staring at a third missed cut in a row. He cut a miserable figure and onlookers were muttering about desire and hunger. His finish proved he has plenty of both. Three red numbers on the final four holes confirmed the fight back and demands a re-grade. Can he push on and win? Unlikely: 19 of the past 20 Open winners were within five of the lead after 18 holes and McIlroy is six back.

World ranking: No. 4

Score: 71 (+1)

Sergio Garcia

Grade: D

The good news? He finished birdie-birdie and when he walked between the famous Open Championship 18th hole grandstands for the first time since he became a major champion, there was a tangible sense of love for one of the gallery's favorite sons. The bad news? The finish was preceded by a pair of sixes at Nos. 15 and 16 which had turned a poor round into a bad one. Those final red numbers only partially changed that.

World ranking: No. 5

Score: 73 (+3)

Jason Day

Grade: B-

Day was hesitant ahead of the first round; talking about small steps, wary of big dreams and adventures. Realistically he was correct because his form this year has been well below the standards set in 2015-16. He didn't pull up any trees on Thursday, but he maintained discipline and he's not played himself out the tournament.

World ranking: No. 6

Score: 69 (-1)

Jon Rahm

Grade: C+



What was a grind until the 17th tee (he'd traded four birdies and four bogeys to be level-par), became a melodrama halfway down the hole when he was initially handed penalty shots for improving his lie. These were later rescinded in the scorer's hut. A bogey-6 became a birdie-4; a poor round of 71 became a promising one of 69.

World ranking: No. 7

Score: 69 (-1)

Henrik Stenson

Grade: C+

There will be some who feel Stenson should be judged on his last effort in The Open, by which standards he clearly failed. But the arbiter who uses such measures might be viewed, at the very least, a touch harsh. The realistic critic would note that to open his defense with an under-par round represents a solid foundation for the week. It's also a vast improvement on his Thursday 76 at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

World ranking: No. 8

Score: 69 (-1)

Alex Noren

Grade: B+

It was a career-best Open Championship Round 1 effort for the Swede who made his event debut at Royal Birkdale in 2008. On first glance that bow was no more than solid (he finished T-19) but he was T-5 after 54 holes so he's clearly at home on the course. Playing early he had to withstand some of the worst of the weather, so B+ represents a fair grade.

World ranking: No. 9

Score: 68 (-2)

Rickie Fowler

Grade: D

Fowler wants this so bad, but he's struggling to peak at the right time of the week in this year's majors. At Augusta National he co-led after 36 holes, in the U.S. Open he held a 1-shot advantage on Thursday evening and on Thursday he was 2 under through the turn and primed to attack the vulnerable back nine, but limped home in 3 over 39. He plays wind well and he'll need to play it very, very well on Friday if he is to re-establish himself this week.

World ranking: No. 10

Score: 71 (+1)

Justin Thomas, ranked 13th in the world, went with the throwback feel Thursday at The Open. Was it a good look? Nearly an A+, except for the undone button. Dave Thompson/AP Photo

Justin Thomas' outfit

Grade: B+

Clown or classy? Hagen or horrible? When Justin Thomas emerged from Royal Birkdale's art deco clubhouse wearing a cardigan and tie, opinions were split right across the course. We're going with classy and Hagen-like. A smart throwback that lost out on an A grade because he left the top button undone.

World ranking: No. 13 (for the golfer, not the wardrobe

Score: 67 (-3)

Tommy Fleetwood

Grade: D-

So tough on Tommy. The local hero rode the wave of Southport affection through the practice days, but then turned his head right into the surf on Thursday and was hit hard by a wall of water. Four bogeys, a double-bogey and not one birdie meant the gallery of friends, family and neighbors had very little to cheer. It will require a huge personal effort, and wind-induced carnage for the field, if he is to make the weekend.

World ranking: No. 14

Score: 76 (+6)

Mark O'Meara

Grade: C+

He skewed the opening tee shot of the 146th Open Championship clean off the property, ended up making quadruple bogey-8, needed 81 swings to cover the course, and we're giving him C+?! Oh yes, because he was 11-over-par through 11 holes and feeling the heat. In fact, he'd been feeling very hot (despite the cold morning wind) ever since that errant opening biff ("My day was toast after that first tee shot.") But he didn't quit. So C+ for the 1998 Royal Birkdale winner.

World ranking: No. 1627

Score: 81 (+11)