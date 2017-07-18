Rory McIlroy believes it's a good time to back him to win The Open, after bookies rated his chances of victory at 20-1. (0:32)

SOUTHPORT, England -- The ball was not going where he wanted it to, and clearly the sound and the feel did not jibe with what Rory McIlroy hoped to accomplish.

It was earlier this week on the driving range at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy trying to put together the pieces of what for now is turning into a lost season. Having missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open, he showed up early to the Open Championship venue, hoping to put in place the process of turning around his year.

There is time, certainly, and next month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow has long been a tournament for which he seemed well suited. But his ability to claim a second Claret Jug at the 146th Open appears as futile as some of those iron shots on the range.

McIlroy, 29, enters the third major championship of the year having missed the cut in three of his last four events -- the U.S. Open, the Irish Open and the Scottish Open. A rib injury suffered in January has kept him to just 10 events in 2017, a lack of competitive rounds robbing him of proper preparation. And then when he's been fit to play, he's missed cuts, costing him more time on the course.

"With the injury I've missed a lot of events,'' said McIlroy, who won the last of his four majors nearly three years ago, the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla. "It's tough. Injuries, you can't really mess with them, and you can't come back too early. I missed a lot of play because of that. I've sort of been playing catch-up all year.

"So no, I haven't played enough rounds. I would have loved to have played more rounds going into, not just The Open, but the rest of the year. But I'm sort of trying to learn as I go along.''

Perhaps some perspective is in order. We're in the midst of seven straight first-time major winners which includes Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

Multiple victories in a season is rare, too. There are just three players in that category on the PGA Tour this year: Johnson and Justin Thomas each have three victories, Jordan Spieth has two. So winning a bunch of majors can prove problematic.

"There is an expectation that because a player has won one major they should automatically win more,'' said Padraig Harrington, who captured three majors in 13 months in 2007 and 2008. "The game isn't like that.

"When he [McIlroy] doesn't win, then everyone starts to question what's gone wrong with his game. Nothing has gone wrong with his game, he's just going through the ups and downs every player goes through.''