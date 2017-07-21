Phil Mickelson finally made some birdies at The Open. It probably won't keep him at Royal Birkdale this weekend, though.

Editor's Picks Kuchar 1 shot back, McIlroy lurking at Open Matt Kuchar carded a 1-over-par 71 Friday at The Open, falling 1 shot behind first-round co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who had yet to tee off in second-round play.

The 2013 champion shot a 7-over 77 in gusty conditions in the second round and was 10 over for the tournament, putting him way off the projected cut mark.

Mickelson failed to make a birdie Thursday, the first time that has happened in a major in five years. He did so on the first hole in his second round and had four birdies in total, but he had eight bogeys and a triple-bogey 7 at No. 3.

This would mark his first missed cut since the Deutsche Bank Championship in September, ending a run of 18 straight made cuts -- the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

The 47-year-old Mickelson hasn't won a tournament since lifting the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.