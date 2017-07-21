        <
          Phil Mickelson's 7-over round likely to cut weekend short

          11:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Phil Mickelson finally made some birdies at The Open. It probably won't keep him at Royal Birkdale this weekend, though.

          The 2013 champion shot a 7-over 77 in gusty conditions in the second round and was 10 over for the tournament, putting him way off the projected cut mark.

          Mickelson failed to make a birdie Thursday, the first time that has happened in a major in five years. He did so on the first hole in his second round and had four birdies in total, but he had eight bogeys and a triple-bogey 7 at No. 3.

          This would mark his first missed cut since the Deutsche Bank Championship in September, ending a run of 18 straight made cuts -- the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

          The 47-year-old Mickelson hasn't won a tournament since lifting the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 2013.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

