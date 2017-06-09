It was the kind of scenario that would've been ripe for parody if it wasn't so potentially calamitous. On the fifth hole of last year's U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson's golf ball might or might not have moved a millimeter, and he might or might not have caused it to happen.

Seven holes later, with Johnson trying to win his long-elusive first major championship, USGA officials explained to him that the situation would be subject to video review following the conclusion of his round.

His fellow players were dumbfounded. Rory McIlroy took to social media to call it "ridiculous." Tiger Woods insisted it was a "farce." Jordan Spieth deemed it a "joke."

Meanwhile, Johnson simply soldiered on.

The guy with so many heart-wrenching major moments in years past stiff-armed the other contenders down the stretch before posting a courageous birdie on the last to win by 4 shots -- or so he thought.

Following that video review, he was penalized an insignificant stroke that left him with a 3-stroke winning margin.

He owns the trophy, but still, one year later, doesn't agree with the ruling.

Prior to this year's U.S. Open, the defending champion spoke with ESPN.com about the details of last year's victory, the pressures (or lack thereof) of being No. 1 in the world and what scares him, both on and off the golf course.

Q: You're on the 12th hole at Oakmont and they tell you there's going to be a video review. You're trying to win the U.S. Open. What's going through your mind at that point?

A: I knew that I didn't do anything to make it move, so it didn't bother me. I'm like, I'm not getting a penalty, so it doesn't matter. We can go look at the video, whatever you want to do, I didn't do anything. So at that point, it didn't bother me. I was just focused on playing.

Q: If that birdie on the final hole would've only given you a 1-stroke lead at the time, how different would that conversation have been with the USGA?

A: Obviously, it would have been a lot different. I didn't cause the ball to move, so we'd probably still be arguing.

Q: A year later?

A: Yeah. They changed the rule now, so ...

Q: Is that essentially an admission that the rule wasn't a good one?

A: Yes, in the sense that it shouldn't have been the rule before that. Thank goodness they changed the rule. We were both right, I think, in the situation, because per the rule, well ... I still don't see how it's a penalty. I didn't cause the ball to move. The rule states if I cause it to move, but I didn't. But under the circumstances, it didn't matter.

Q: What was the conversation with USGA officials like afterward? Did it get contentious? Or did you just shrug your shoulders, knowing you were going to win anyway?

A: Me and [brother/caddie] Austin, and [playing partner] Lee [Westwood] and [caddie] Billy [Foster] were in there with [USGA executive director] Mike Davis and I forget the other [USGA] person who was there. Everybody other than the USGA guys were on my side. But we're in there for five minutes, seemed like an hour. Finally, I just said, 'Let's just go. It doesn't matter, it doesn't affect anything. I want to go get that trophy.'

On the fifth green, Dustin Johnson discussed whether or not he made his golf ball move on the putting surface with a USGA rules official. Seven holes later, Johnson was informed that a ruling would be made after the round. John Minchillo/AP file photo

Q: Before last year, if someone had asked which major you'd win first, where would you have ranked the U.S. Open?

A: I would've ranked it up there, because my record is very good at the U.S. Open. I like that kind of golf -- really tough; you've got to drive it straight; you've got to hit great iron shots; you've got to control your ball. So for me, that's why I like it.

Q: It seems like it would be the opposite. Your game has a lot of offense; the U.S. Open is sort of a defense-wins-championships type of event.

A: People look at me and because I hit it far, they think that's how I am. Yeah, I play aggressive when necessary, but I do well on harder golf courses where you have to be smart and hit the ball in the right spot, where it's not like everyone is shooting 24 under. Obviously, I've won in every kind of situation, but I've always liked the challenge.

Q: How much did it help last year having already had those close calls in majors?

A: You know, all the stuff I'd been through in majors definitely helped. I understood what it took to get it done, having been there quite a few times. I've had things happen to me in the majors, so I'm kind of used to it by now. Nothing's going to surprise me at this point.

Q: Do people underrate that? It feels like people view close calls more as negatives, like a player can't get it done. Do you see those experiences as more positive instead?

A: Absolutely. I try to take the positive out of every situation. Even [the 2015 U.S. Open] at Chambers Bay, I hit a great shot on 17 and made birdie to get myself there. I knew I had to birdie 18, hit a great drive and a great 5-iron to 10 feet. I had a 10-footer to win the U.S. Open. Unfortunately, the greens were quite, um, bumpy.

Q: That's a solid word choice.

A: Yeah, I was trying to think of one. But I did the right things, so I knew I had what it takes. Even in the [2010] PGA Championship, all everybody remembers is the penalty I got for hitting off the dirt there.

Q: Another good word choice.

A: Well, I still don't think it was a bunker. People forget I birdied 16 and 17 to take a 1-shot lead going into 18. I'd been in those situations and knew I could play in those situations, so they all helped.

Q: Not sure you've ever looked happier than when your little boy, Tatum, came running out to that 18th green last year.

A: What a day. It's Father's Day. I've got my son and [fiancé] Paulina [Gretzky] there. I win my first major. It couldn't have been a better day.

Q: Of course, he had no idea. He just wanted to see his dad.

A: Yeah, but one day he will. So it's pretty cool that he was there. It's definitely better winning when Paulina and Tatum are there. You get to share those moments with them. It's definitely special.

Q: Speaking of family, you've spent a lot of time around Wayne [Gretzky]. Is there any advice he's offered about winning or gaining a competitive advantage that's helped you in golf?

A: I don't know. Just being around Wayne is really cool. What he's done in his sport, how he handles himself, the way he treats people.

Q: It probably says a lot about him that he isn't trying to offer too much advice about your career.

A: We talk about stuff, absolutely. About surrounding yourself with the right people, people who are going to support you and push you to be better. Obviously, it's hard to compare hockey and golf, but there are aspects of being where he was and where I am that he can help with. He's been there and he's done it.

Q: Some of the other guys who have been No. 1 -- Rory [McIlroy], Jason [Day], Jordan [Spieth] -- have talked about the pressures of that position. It doesn't seem to faze you much.

A: I just don't look at it as pressure. I'm where I want to be in my sport. I've worked my butt off to get here. It proves to me that what I'm doing are the right things. So it drives me to keep doing those things and keep working harder and keep trying to get better.

Q: When did you know you could be this good?

A: Growing up, I was always like, 'I'm going to play on the PGA Tour.' But I was a little punk, just talking s---.

Q: Did people believe you?

A: I doubt it. Maybe some of them did, but I believed it. When I really thought I had a chance would have been toward the end of my sophomore year [at Coastal Carolina]. I started to play a lot more consistently. I won the East Regional, and from there my junior and senior years were really good. So that was probably when I really started to believe it. Then when I first came out on tour, I had a lot of success early. I obviously won that first year.

Q: Do you realize that you often make winning look easy?

A: I try to make it as easy as possible.

Q: But it doesn't look as easy when other players win. That's not a knock on anyone else, but when you win, it doesn't look as difficult.

A: Well, that's the point. You should try to make this game look as simple as possible. I know that's hard to do, but sometimes it's not as hard. When I'm firing on all cylinders, my game is pretty good.

Q: Does anything make you nervous?

A: I always get nervous. It's a good nervous, because it means a lot to me. I've been in these situations enough now where I'm nervous, but I know how to handle it.

Q: Tiger [Woods] has always said that. If you don't have butterflies on the first tee, then it means you don't care.

A: Every day I step on to the first tee, I have that. Then it gets settled down, but the juices start flowing on the back-nine when you're in the lead or in contention.

Q: A little different than being nervous: Does anything make you scared?

A: On the golf course? I don't think so. I mean, there's a ton of places I don't want to hit it, but I hit it there anyway. I'm not scared to hit it in the water or wherever, because I do it all the time. I'm not surprised if I hit a bad shot.

Q: Off the course, does anything scare you?

A: Yeah, all kinds of things. I don't like snakes or spiders. I don't like anything I can't see. I dive a lot; sharks aren't my favorite. But they don't bother me, usually.

Q: Usually?

A: As long as you're not holding a dead fish in your hand, they're not going to come near you. They might just come check you out a little.

Q: You know your sponsors are going to see this and tell you to stay away from the sharks.

A: I don't know anybody who likes them. I do respect them, but they're definitely not my favorite.