The last three U.S. Open champions will be grouped together during the first two rounds of the tournament, which begins June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer will tee off at 9:35 a.m. ET at the year's second major championship. Johnson won last year's tournament at Oakmont; Spieth edged Johnson a year prior at Chambers Bay; and Kaymer was the 2014 champion at Pinehurst.

Phil Mickelson, who said he plans to withdraw from the U.S. Open because of a conflict with his daughter's high school graduation ceremony, is listed in a group with Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink at 3:20 p.m. He would be replaced by an alternate from sectional qualifying.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play the first two rounds with Adam Scott and Bubba Watson starting at 2:36 p.m.

Other prominent groups:

• Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy at 3:09 p.m.

• Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas and Paul Casey at 2:58 p.m.

• Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen at 2:47 p.m.

Tee times begin at 7:45 a.m. ET and run through 3:42 p.m.

After his request for a special exemption was denied, Stricker, a Wisconsin native, earned his spot at Erin Hills through a 36-hole qualifier Monday at Brookside Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

"Not that I deserved one, but it's been driving me to achieve this goal," Stricker said of qualifying. "And I'm just happy that I'm going to get to play. It's a relief to get to play in the first one in my home state."

The United States Golf Association has left open five spots in case anyone qualifies this weekend by being among the top 60 in the world otherwise not exempt. Any other openings would be filled by alternates from various qualifying sites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.