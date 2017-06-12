Four-Ball: Offering up a few U.S. Open sleepers

The 117th U.S. Open kicks off this week at Erin Hills, marking the first time the year's second major will be held in Wisconsin. So what can fans expect from the course that has only been open since 2006?

And which players might be flying under the radar with a shot at the trophy come Sunday?

Our panel of experts, on the grounds northwest of Milwaukee, brandish their opinions for the week ahead in a special U.S. Open edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. Give us a sleeper pick for the U.S. Open.

SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: A sleeper pick for the U.S. Open is big Shane Lowry. He was at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend at Oakmont last year, but couldn't hold off Dustin Johnson. Lowry is long and straight off the tee, which is a premium at Erin Hills, and has a pair of top-10s in past two U.S. Opens. Confidence and game will wake up this sleeper this week.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: I'll give you lots ... Anyone who averages less than 290 yards on their tee shots will have to play almost perfect golf to have a chance to win this week.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: Charl Schwartzel. I have always believed he had the game for a U.S. Open, and he's coming off a strong result in Memphis where only a poor third round kept him from possibly winning.

ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire: Thomas Pieters. Since the Genesis Open, the young Belgian has finished inside the top 5 on three occasions and his big-hitter status will come in handy at a course that will tip out at around 7,700 yards. The wide fairways won't hurt, either.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Depends how sleepy you wanna be. If we're just talking short nap kind of sleeper, give me Kevin Kisner, who won just a few weeks ago at Colonial. If we're talking Rip Van Winkle slumber kind of sleeper, give me local boy Jordan Niebrugge, who will have the luxury of playing soft(ish) greens first thing Thursday morning.

2. What's the most intriguing storyline heading into the 117th U.S. Open?

Barrie: Erin Hills and the gamble the USGA put on this course that opened in 2006 is the most intriguing storyline. You get the sense players are analyzing and judging every fairway, bunker, and green on a course that most compare to the controversial Chambers Bay in 2015. When in reality they aren't similar, other than being a relative unknown and no trees. But the intrigue and drama of newness will have my attention all week.

Collins: The storyline of the week is the course. Is this course the identity of the USGA? How do they change the course throughout the week to challenge the players? Which hole is the most likely to get out of hand or be "over the top"?

Harig: The course. For the second time in three years, the USGA is going to an unknown venue. And how it fares will be of interest all week.

Maguire: The evolution of Sergio Garcia. Will the Spaniard rest on his laurels and bask is the Masters victory afterglow? Or will he get right back on the horse and give us at least a chance at a Grand Slam run this year like Jordan Spieth wowed golf fans with in 2015? I suspect the latter is more likely given how hard he worked to get that first major win.

Sobel: I think it revolves around the golf course. There are still so many unknowns. Erin Hills could prove itself to be America's next great course and slide into a regular place in the rotation -- or it could become the next Chambers Bay.

The USGA decided to bring its premiere event, the U.S. Open, to a 652-acre piece of property in Wisconsin. Will it pay off? Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

3. With Erin Hills being a first-time U.S. Open venue, what are your expectations of the course for the week?

Barrie: I think the course will show itself well to the players. How it does in the eyes of the fans and the TV viewers is another story altogether. The greens seem to be the best a U.S. Open has seen in a few years, which will allow players to roll and score. The course is long, but fairly wide. I'm expecting fair and challenging, which should provide good golf.

Collins: I expect there will be no "in between." Guys are either gonna love it and embrace it or hate it and complain about it. I expect many caddies to take full advantage of the free massages after every round because of the length and difficulty of the walk.

Harig: I expect there to be complaining about the rough and praise for the layout itself. There could also be some very long rounds, as the course is on a huge piece of property with lots of ground to cover between greens and tees.

Maguire: Since it's a U.S. Open, I suspect there will be plenty of complaining, as usual. What will pique my interest is how much quibbling we hear from the field about blind shots on a course where the majority of competitors have never seen it before. And there will be plenty of bumps in the road. Let's just hope it doesn't impact anything inside the ropes like the past two years.

Sobel: I think it will be good, but not great. More forgettable than memorable. That's not to say we won't have a dramatic tournament and a deserving winner, but I don't think this will be one of those weeks where the host course shines as the biggest attraction.

4. How important is it for the USGA to have a controversy-free U.S. Open?

Barrie: It's everything. Coming off Chambers Bay and then Dustin Johnson putt-penalty-gate in 2016, the USGA can't afford another week of mishaps dominating the storyline, rather than the quality of golf getting played. Players have been critical of the USGA, and they can't afford more negativity. This week is crucial for the USGA, especially since they gambled on a new course with no history.

Collins: It's not do-or-die. I believe a rules split is coming regardless of how great this year's championship comes off. Unfortunately when a group collectively loses confidence or trust in an organization, one good event won't erase those hesitations.

Harig: It would be nice. The past two U.S. Opens have been dominated by controversy, at times taking away from the championship itself. For the USGA's sake, it might be best if its top man, Mike Davis, doesn't have his name mentioned so much.

Maguire: It's not Game 7 of the NBA Finals-important, but it's getting closer. As bad as the past two U.S. Opens have been (Oakmont/Dustin Johnson ruling and Chambers Bay/bumpy greens) golf's governing bodies were saved by the status of the winners (DJ and Jordan Spieth.) A brand new venue is going to put the USGA under even more scrutiny, so they'll definitely need their "A" game to turn the tide.

Sobel: It's absolutely imperative for them. After last year's Dustin Johnson ruling fiasco and the upcoming U.S. Women's Open on a Trump-owned course, the USGA needs some positive vibes. And trust me: They understand that.