ERIN, Wis. -- Long, deep rough is nothing new at the U.S. Open.

But the tall, wispy fescue at Erin Hills already has several players concerned, including Kevin Na, who posted a video on Instagram to show just how difficult it is going to be for players this week who stray too far from the fairways.

Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable. BTW never found the ball. So don't hit it in there lol. straight hitters have a chance! #usopen #erinhills #mikedavis #lostball #usga A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

"Every hole we've got this,'' Na said. "Every hole.''

Na threw a golf ball into the rough from just a few yards away, then had difficulty finding it and needed a few swipes to advance the ball.

One thing Na did not note: The fairways are considerably wider at Erin Hills than at other U.S. Open venues.

"Why can't we have a lot of past U.S. Open champions get together and set up a major?'' Na said. "I'd like to see that happen one day.''

His post's hashtags include Mike Davis, the executive director of the United States Golf Association. The USGA has endured considerable criticism from players at recent U.S. Opens.