ERIN, Wis. -- In response to the incident involving Dustin Johnson that overshadowed the final round of last year's U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association has made changes to its procedures that include having at least two rules officials stationed at each of the non-par-3 holes at Erin Hills.

Diana Murphy, president of the USGA, said Tuesday that lessons were learned from the Johnson incident, in which he played the back nine of the final round not knowing whether he would be assessed a 1-stroke penalty for his ball having moved on the fifth green.

"Specifically this time, we looked at rules and the decisiveness attached to the rules decisions,'' Murphy said. "We looked at the quickness by which we make decisions. We regretted the handling last year; we made a very conscious effort to make sure we handle any rules issues and communicate them to players in a very timely manner.

"We want to afford players a completely clear stage to perform and do their job. We want to stay out of the way and not be part of the story.''

The USGA wants to make ruling decisions "in a very timely manner" at Erin Hills, hoping to avoid a replay of last year when Dustin Johnson played most of the final round not knowing if he would be assessed a 1-stroke penalty for his ball having moved. John Minchillo/AP file photo

The USGA became the story last year at Oakmont. Johnson backed away from his ball on the fifth green after he saw it moved. He had not grounded his club, nor did he touch the ball with his club. A rules official originally told him he could play on without penalty.

But as officials reviewed videotape, they became concerned that Johnson may have caused it to move. They notified him of this on the 12th hole, and he played the rest of the round not knowing whether he would be penalized.

He was ultimately penalized -- which changed his margin of victory from 4 strokes to 3.

Johnson maintained all along that he did not cause the ball to move, and the USGA took considerable criticism for the way the situation was handled.

The USGA put in place a new local rule starting Jan. 1 that modifies Rule 18-2 and stipulates no penalty for a player if it is deemed he accidentally causes his ball to move on a putting green.

Murphy also said that instead of having officials walk with every group, there would be two stationed at every hole aside from par-3s and put in strategic locations to better help players with rules questions or situations.