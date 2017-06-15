ERIN, Wisc. -- Jason Day stood over a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole on Thursday, visualizing his line for what felt like five minutes. He took a handful of practice strokes, then finally sent his ball trickling toward the hole. It delicately dropped into the cup, but the gallery barely clapped. It was eerily quiet around the green.

The expression on Day's face -- disgust -- didn't change. It's not every week you see one of the world's best players needing to birdie 18 to avoid signing for an 80, but that's what happened in the first round of the U.S. Open. Day was fortunate to walk off with a 79 considering how poorly he was hitting it much of the day. Only four players in the field posted a worse score. It was the first time in his career that Day has ever made two triple-bogeys in one round.

"I just played bad golf man," Day said. "I can't put it any other way. It's not like I gave up. I actually gave it 100 percent all the way through the end, and I shot 79."

He wasn't alone, though. The Top 5 players in the world rankings -- Day, +7; Dustin Johnson +4; Rory McIlroy, +6; Jordan Spieth +1; Hideki Matsuyama, +2 -- were a combined 19-strokes over par in Round 1. And while this tournament typically bares its teeth and makes the most talented players on the planet look frustrated and mortal, Erin Hills, weirdly, played relatively easy for much of the field.

On Thursday, 44 players broke par, erasing the previous first-round record of 39, set at Medinah in 1990. Rickie Fowler tied a U.S. Open first-round record by shooting a 7-under 65, but the men who are usually right there with him looked like they were playing a different golf course. Day and McIlroy couldn't hit fairways, Spieth and Johnson weren't making putts, Day's short game was a dumpster fire (he flubbed several chips), and Matsuyama couldn't hit greens. It was surreal to watch. As many amateurs (Scott Scheffler; Cameron Champ) finished under par as Top 10 players in the world (Fowler; Sergio Garcia).

Johnson, the defending U.S. Open champ, looked as mortal as he's looked in a long time, hitting just 11 of 18 greens. He played particularly sloppy on the 14th hole, where he hit iron off the tee, then tried to lay up and, from the fairway, hooked it into the fescue, leading to a double bogey.

"Where I went wrong is, I layed up in the hay, that's where it went wrong," Johnson joked. "And then I got on the green and three-putted for double bogey. It was a great hole I played there."

McIlroy didn't fare much better off the tee. One of the world's best drivers couldn't keep the ball out of the fescue and had a two-way miss going with his new TaylorMade driver. "I don't think I hit a fairway [after] the 10th," said McIlroy, when asked what he thought caused his 6-over 78. "You can not play this golf course if you're out of position off the tee, and I wasn't in position. Obviously, I paid the price for it today."

McIlroy has never made a cut in a major after shooting 74 or higher in the opening round, meaning he's in danger of missing his third cut in the last five majors. "I feel like I'm capable, I just need to get the ball in the fairway," McIlroy said. "if I can get the ball in the fairway, I can give myself some looks at some birdies. That just wasn't the case today."

Hitting fairways doesn't necessarily cure everything though. Speith's 73 might have been the most confounding score of the day, considering he hit 13 of 14 fairways, in a performance he called "the best driving round that I've had maybe in my life."

But on the green, one of the world's best putters lost 1.46 strokes to the field, leaving him ranked 118th out of 156 players. It marked the fifth straight major in which Spieth has failed to break par in the opening round.

"I had 15 looks at birdie today and all of them were actually makeable putts and I only made one of them," Spieth said. "If I get that many looks, I normally shoot 8-under par, typically. So there's nothing for me to change other than dial things in on the greens."

Are any of them still in contention? It seems unlikely, although Spieth and Matsuyama have a better shot than Johnson, McIlroy and Day. The last U.S. Open winner who was 3-over or worse after the first round? Lee Janzen, who shot 73 in 1998 at The Olympic Club when it played as a Par 70. Before that, it was Raymond Floyd, who shot 75 at Shinnecock County Club in 1986.

All of two men in 30 years? That does not bode well.