ERIN, Wis. -- An advertising blimp crashed near the site of the U.S. Open on Thursday, injuring the pilot.

A statement tweeted by the United States Golf Association said the blimp was not affiliated with the tournament nor with Fox Sports, which is broadcasting the event.

Someone being transported now from this scene near @usopengolf where blimp was believed to have crashed. https://t.co/U3qX09xTku pic.twitter.com/raKG6cjz8R — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) June 15, 2017

The USGA did not provide a reason for why the blimp crashed or the condition of the pilot.

The incident took place about a half mile from Erin Hills during the first round the 117th U.S. Open.