ERIN, Wis. - And so it has begun! Round 1 of our national championship at a "new" course happened. How did expectations do versus reality? Y'all already know there's only one place you can get the unfiltered truth... caddies. Settle in, it's time to find out what it was truly like out on the course at Erin Hills Thursday! Enjoy.

Collins: What was different about the first round compared to the practice rounds?

Caddie: It was easier. The course wasn't showing as much teeth. They kinda pulled back the reins... I think the wind was in a favorable condition, out of the west, for good scoring -- as opposed to being the other way. A lot of the holes that were difficult in the practice rounds were easier.

Collins: Were you surprised at how good the scoring was?

Caddie: I was, yeah. I was surprised that there were a lot of red numbers. I wasn't as surprised at the low scores as I was at the abundance of people under par. Cause somebody always shoots -5 starting the U.S. Open, but I was surprised at how many people got under par.

Collins: You think the USGA dialed back the golf course because they couldn't afford any more bad press from the players?

Caddie: Yes. I think they were "naughty boys" for the past few years, and a few times last year, not just [with the men's event] but maybe even the women's. I kinda think they were on probation here, despite what they say [publicly] ... They're at the mercy of the players right now. The players weren't happy about purses or the way the USGA handled some of the situations on the course. So I think they dialed it back just to try and fly under the radar. But now they're damned if they do and damned if they don't.

Collins: Right! So what's your prediction for Friday and how they set up the course?

Caddie (In a gloom-and-doom manner.) Oh dear-oh dear-oh dear!

Collins: (Laughing.) Punishment is coming?

Caddie: Oh yes, punishment is coming. You gotta put on the big boy pants. They don't let us know where the pins are the day before, like 90% of the golf tournaments we play.

Collins: So the USGA doesn't put out a white dot to indicate where the next day's hole location is gonna be?

Caddie: [No.] So tomorrow is going to be interesting.

Collins: Did the USGA go too far with these wide fairways and the setup of this course?

Caddie: Yeah. It's a course that's just not something you normally see with the USGA. Tight fairways, lots of rough with a primary cut, a gradual cut. They don't have a gradual cut like they have been implementing since Mike Davis has been around. It's just the rough cut and then the high stuff. It's just different, it's out of character to what we've seen the last five or six years.

Collins: What hole played easier than you thought it would?

Caddie: Um ... easier? Would have [to be] 17. It played downwind and it's actually a really difficult hole usually into the wind -- or it had been. In practice rounds we were hitting a wood into the green... today was like a short iron... so I think that one played easier.

Collins: Which hole played harder than you expected?

Caddie: Fifteen, the pin was in the middle of a mound. The only thing they were missing on 15 was a windmill and a mouth that opened and closed. Because it was a ridiculous pin.

Collins: I'm looking at the green-contour book. How severe was the slope?

Caddie: Where I had it was somewhere past 3.5% [slope] ... If you weren't right below it putting up the hill, and the (clown's) mouth wasn't opening at the correct time, it would spit your ball back out. (We both laugh.)

Collins: Hardest walk of the day?

Caddie: I think if you ask any caddie it'd be the walk from the fourth green to the fifth tee. I think I'd rather be kicked in the nuts than do that walk.

Collins: (Laughing.) And you still might have to do it three more times!

Caddie: (Still sounding disgusted.) Yeah. And there's unnecessary steps. I don't even wanna count but there's probably a couple hundred [stairs].... By the time you get to the top of that one you're exhausted.

Collins: What does the staircase look like?

Caddie: The Great Wall of China. It's just never gonna end.

Collins: What hole has a design flaw?

Caddie: That would be the ninth green. The world's dumbest par-3. It's an easy par-5.

Collins: What makes it so dumb?

Caddie: You've got about five yards to land it. You can hit a ball in the middle of the green, which in most cases at least at any golf courses I've caddied, middle of the green is a pretty good spot. [Here] the ball rolls down into a chipping area and if it got a little bit firmer the ball would roll all the way down into the high stuff. It's just a bad hole. And they've got a couple bunkers there that are literally no wider than half a golf-club shaft. A lot of that is downslope where you have to hit it up... You could actually have both feet straddling the bunker it'd be that narrow.... At the beginning of the week if someone told me I could take four balls in the fringe right of the green I would take it.

Collins: In the conditions of the day, what was the hardest hole to caddie?

Caddie: I think when you get to holes 11 and 12, they're the most difficult holes to caddie because of the uncertainty of tee shots, of where your fairway is. Even though you've done your due diligence and your work, the player may not be convinced that there's fairway there. Especially on 11. It looks like you're shooting it right of the world! And it goads you into hitting it left, which is in the high stuff. So I think [the players] gotta trust what we do, our word -- trust that our target's right of what it feels like. And then on 12 if they move the tee around it can alter your line of [tee shot].

Collins: What's one thing that would surprise people to know from caddying the first round?

Caddie: I would say the U.S. Open, in my opinion, is the biggest torture test for a caddie.... Normal U.S. Open rounds I am cringing. It's an 18-hole massive chess match. As a caddie you gotta be thinking one shot ahead, one shot ahead, one hole ahead. You know. [But] I felt like this was (pauses, and then in a surprised voice) fairly easy. (Stutters.) I shouldn't say that but. But that also has to do with the way they set up the course. The greens here are really fair and they're flat and receptive. You don't have to land balls short and run 'em up. I mean, there's some difficult shots but as far as decision making ... obviously, it was fairly easy because look at all the scores under par. Somebody shot seven under. When's the last time somebody did that?

Collins: Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf 1980 Caddie: I have a feeling we've had one round of easy, like I said, and I think tomorrow is gonna be back to a "U.S. Open" grinding and chess match.

Collins: If seven-under was the best score on Thursday, what's the best score on Friday?

Caddie: Uhhhh, I'm going to say (pauses), I'm going to say five-under.

Collins: So 67 is the best round of the day Friday?

Caddie: Yeah. Somebody's gonna come out in the morning and shoot a good one.

Collins: What would you have done different to the golf course in round one if you were in charge?

Caddie: I would have moved all the tees the whole way back on all of them... They gave ya a bit of a grace... they didn't push it to the limit. I would have moved the tees back. Moving the tees back pinches in a lot of the fairways on some holes. So I would have done that.

Collins: What's the one thing about Friday that you're not looking forward to?

Caddie: The USGA getting even.

Collins: What does that mean for the caddie?

Caddie: (Laughs.) That means a whole lot of headaches. Lots of berating. "We're better than that." "C'mon man." "Get your head out of your ass, let's start thinking."

Collins: And how come when you say we you're just looking at me?!?

Caddie: (Busts out laughing.)