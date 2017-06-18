ICYMI at the U.S. Open: Red the color of choice at Erin Hills

Justin Thomas turns in a phenomenal Round 3 at Erin Hills as he sets a U.S. Open record for lowest round with a 9-under 63. (1:31)

ERIN, Wis. -- How unique was Round 3 at the U.S. Open? Justin Thomas shot 63 yet doesn't hold the lead through 54 holes.

So what else happened at Erin Hills? Read on.