ICYMI at the U.S. Open: Red the color of choice at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. -- How unique was Round 3 at the U.S. Open? Justin Thomas shot 63 yet doesn't hold the lead through 54 holes.
So what else happened at Erin Hills? Read on.
Barring something unforeseen, the U.S. Open is going to produce a seventh straight first-time major winner on Sunday at Erin Hills. And he's likely going to have to do it by overcoming unfamiliar pressure and drama. Bob Harig
Justin Thomas shot the lowest round in relation to par at a U.S. Open as his 9-under 63 broke a 44-year-old record set by Johnny Miller in the final round of his victory at Oakmont. Bob Harig
Thomas is ranked 13th in the world, yet on Saturday he was the best golfer on the planet after blistering Erin Hills' U.S. Open layout for a 9-under-par 63. Kevin Van Valkenburg
It's a fine line at the U.S. Open - and usually it's the players who have to let the foot off the gas pedal. Not so in Round 3 at Erin Hills and our anonymous looper explains why. Michael Collins' Caddie Confidential
This isn't your grandfather's U.S. Open -- not by a longshot. Can someone please give me my U.S. Open back? Jason Sobel
Can American Ryder Cup stalwart Patrick Reed turn his match play-prowess into a first major title Sunday? He's on fearless quest at the U.S. Open. Ian O'Connor