ICYMI at the U.S. Open: Honoring The King at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. -- The winds whipped through Erin Hills on Sunday for the first time and blew away the birdie binges that had besieged the first-time major venue through three rounds.

So what else transpired during the final round of the U.S. Open -- other than Brooks Koepka's first major victory?

Golf loves its history, and the USGA is certainly no different. Not only did they hand out replica pins from Arnie's 1960 U.S. Open win at Cherry Hills to fans on Sunday at Erin Hills, the flag on the 18th green had the iconic image of Palmer tossing his visor into the air after his victory. The USGA already has an oops-a-daisy during the final round of the U.S. Open. The pin sheet originally given out in the first tee had the wrong hole location for the 13th hole. Pic on the left is the incorrect (32/7R). The correct location is the pic on the right (21/9L). I asked Keegan Bradley's caddie when they brought the correct sheet out to their group (which included Jordan Spieth) on the 5th hole. They were the fifth group to tee off on Sunday morning. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

As for the field of play, the early pairings in the final round had to be tweaked with some golfers already on the course. Oops. It happens. In honor of the late Arnold Palmer, the USGA on Sunday handed out this replica pin from the 1960 U.S. Open that The King won at Cherry Hills. Kevin Maguire, Golf

The majors are about history, but the paychecks are nice, too. How nice? How about life-changing. What's on the line Sunday at the U.S. Open? Sure, golf immortality as a major champion, but a hefty $2.16 million to the winner is a nice bit of change. Here's the rest of the purse breakdown for the 66 pros who made the cut. Kevin Maguire, Golf

Scottie Scheffler played in his second consecutive U.S. Open at Erin Hills and walked away as the lowest-scoring amateur in the field. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler proved to be the last amateur standing. Of the 14 nonprofessionals to tee it up in the 117th U.S. Open, only Scheffler and Cameron Champ made the cut. Champ had a putt on the 18th hole to tie the 20-year-old but couldn't convert, giving Scheffler the low-amateur honors.

Tommy Fleetwood had a chance to win his first major but came up just short. The Englishman finished solo-fourth at Erin Hills, which not only earns him a return trip to the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills, it also gets him into the Masters next April. Fleetwood missed the cut in his first Masters this past April.