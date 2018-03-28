Two powerhouse high school football programs on opposite sides of the country have scheduled a game for the 2018 season. Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will face off on Sept. 21 at Santa Ana Stadium. The game will feature 20 ESPN Junior 300 prospects from the 2019 class, including seven ranked in the top 100.

From IMG, No. 3-ranked overall prospect Nolan Smith, a linebacker committed to Georgia, leads the way. His teammates include running backs Trey Sanders and Noah Cain as well as offensive linemen Deyavie Hammond, Evan Neal, Dontae Lucas and Justin Osborne.

Coming from Mater Dei is No. 34-ranked athlete Bru McCoy, running back Sean Dollars, defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson, linebacker Mase Funa and wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon.

Those numbers don't include the outstanding 2020 prospects on both teams as well: defensive backs Elias Ricks, Bryson Washington and Darion Green-Warren for Mater Dei, and Florida defensive line commit Josh Griffis and Miami commit Tre'von Riggins from IMG.

Neither team is new to traveling around the country or scheduling difficult opponents, as both will face other top programs from different regions. Mater Dei will also play Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas; IMG will play St. John's in Washington, D.C., and COF Academy in Columbus, Ohio.