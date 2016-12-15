Super tests will be standard fare during the upcoming meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Wednesday announced an increase to its drug-testing budget for the 2017 meet at Oaklawn. The added funds will provide for "super tests" on every race run at the track rather than just its graded stakes races.

Super tests, which are conducted post-race, are the highest level of drug testing in racing, according to Arkansas Racing Commission attorney Byron Freeland. He said they are required for all graded stakes races and test for a wide variety of substances.

The commission will boost the drug-testing budget for the Oaklawn meet from $52,285 in 2016 to a minimum of $152,934 for the 2017 season. Oaklawn is the lone horse-racing facility in Arkansas.

Oaklawn will race from Jan. 13 through April 15, the date of the Grade 1, $1 million Arkansas Derby.