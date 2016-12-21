Jockey Bryce Alderson was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in "serious but stable" condition, according to track officials, as a result of a spill which took place during the running of Wednesday's fourth race at Tampa Bay Downs.

Alderson was aboard Expialidocious, a 3-year-old first time starter trained by Julie Belhumeur who fell when bumped by another rival, Squeakers Shadow, near mid-stretch of the one-mile maiden claiming race on turf. Expialidocious reportedly escaped the incident without any serious injuries.

Alderson, who rides regularly at Fort Erie, has won 11 races in 2016. Expialidocious was the first mount he accepted at the current Tampa Bay Downs meeting.