Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist recovering from colic surgery

Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist is recovering from colic surgery performed Dec. 22 in Lexington, but is expected to be ready for the start of his first breeding season in mid-February.

The surgery on Nyquist, who is set to enter stud next year at Darley's Jonabell Farm in Kentucky, was performed at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute.

"The surgeons discovered a slight twist in his intestines during the procedure and were able to make the necessary repairs without complication," Darley chief operating officer Dan Pride said in a release. "At this point, we are confident that he will be fully recovered and ready for the 2017 breeding season."

The first 72 hours following colic surgery are the most critical in the prevention of complications, such as intestinal adhesions or infections. With modern surgical techniques, however, most horses are ready to resume some level of physical activity within 30 days, with full recovery in 60 to 90 days.

Nyquist is set to command an advertised fee of $40,000 in his first season, making him one of the most expensive newcomers in North America, after a racing career in which he won five Grade 1 events, including the 2016 Kentucky Derby and 2015 Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Last year's champion juvenile male, he earned more than $5.1 million.