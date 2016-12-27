ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockey Mario Gutierrez will serve a one-day suspension Saturday for participating in more than one designated race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 17 while under suspension.

In California, designated races are typically six-figure stakes exempt from routine suspensions. Gutierrez rode two such stakes at Los Alamitos on Dec. 17 while in the midst of a three-day suspension for causing interference in a race at Los Alamitos in September.

Gutierrez had appealed the ruling from the September race, which allowed him to continue riding. He then dropped the appeal, and agreed to serve the suspension.