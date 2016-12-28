Drefong beats Masochistic under the wire to win the Grade 1, $1,365,000 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 5, 2016. (3:58)

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Masochistic, who tested positive for a banned steroid after a second-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Sprint on Nov. 5, was not allowed to enter Saturday's $100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes at Santa Anita because he had yet to pass a test showing the medication had cleared his system by entry day, Wednesday.

Trainer Ron Ellis was informed Wednesday by track stewards that Masochistic was ineligible to start until he is removed from a stewards' list for the positive test. Ellis said Masochistic was tested on Monday and that results will not be available until Friday.

Rick Arthur, California's equine medical director, said: "He's on the stewards' list and cannot enter until he has a negative test."

Ellis expressed frustration with the situation on Wednesday morning.

"I was planning on running," he said. "It's been a big mess."

Ellis faces a possible sanction for the positive, which was confirmed earlier this month. Masochistic was administered the steroid stanozolol in late August in an effort to add weight and with the expectation that the medication would not be in the horse's system by Nov. 5.

Steroids are not allowed to appear at any level in post-race tests. Pre-race tests showed the presence of the steroid at trace level, and the medication was still present in a post-race test, resulting in a violation.

Masochistic is expected to be disqualified from purse earnings in the BC Sprint, and part of the purse will be redistributed. A hearing on a purse redistribution is scheduled to be conducted by Santa Anita stewards on Friday, according to steward Grant Baker. A ruling could be issued as early as Friday.

Masochistic was placed on the stewards' list after the BC Sprint. He was allowed to run in the BC Sprint despite showing trace levels of the steroid because the first test was administered out of competition, rather than after a race, according to California Horse Racing Board executive director Rick Baedeker.

"Until the post-race Breeders' Cup test, there had been no violation," Baedeker said. "Now there has been. He's ineligible. A test remains confidential until we file a complaint."

Masochistic races for Samantha Siegel and Will Shamlian and has won 8 of 14 starts, including three stakes.

The Midnight Lute Stakes is the first sprint for older horses at the winter-spring meeting. Ellis said on Wednesday that he does not have any race plans for Masochistic. The next sprint stakes for the division is the $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes at six furlongs on Feb. 4.