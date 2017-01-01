ARCADIA, Calif. -- Arrogate, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, will be withdrawn from Sunday's $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita because of track conditions, trainer Bob Baffert said in a text message Sunday morning.

Santa Anita's racetrack sustained nearly an inch of rain Friday and Saturday. There was no main track training at Santa Anita on Sunday for the third consecutive morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., no official scratch paperwork had been submitted to the racing office.

Baffert plans to start Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 28.

The absence of Arrogate will leave the Grade 2 San Pasqual Stakes with four runners, all stakes winners - Prospect Park, Accelerate, Dalmore, and Midnight Storm.