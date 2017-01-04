Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's first foal has arrived.

The highly anticipated arrival, coming early in the foaling season in North America, is a colt born Tuesday at the Seitz family's Brookdale Farm in Versailles, Ky. The farm, a full-service Thoroughbred boarding and sales operation, happily reported that the bay colt with white points was born at 12:30 a.m.

The colt is the first foal out of the well-bred Kakadu, who is boarded at Brookdale for owner-breeder Oussama Aboughazale's International Equities Holding Co. Kakadu, a 4-year-old daughter of Tizway, was trained by Todd Pletcher, finishing ninth in her only start in October 2015 in Florida.

Out of the A.P. Indy mare Alpha Spirit, Kakadu is a half-sister to Grade 1-placed Protonico, whom Aboughazale campaigned to four graded stakes victories. Alpha Spirit is also a half-sister to the stakes-placed African Fighter. African Fighter is by Tiznow, the sire of Tizway. Kakadu's second dam is Chilean Horse of the Year Wild Spirit, who came to the U.S. to win the Grade 1 Ruffian Handicap and place in two other Grade 1 events. She in turn produced the stakes winner Diva Spirit, a full sister to Alpha Spirit, and the stakes-placed Wild Zambezi.

American Pharoah stands at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Versailles and covered 208 mares in his first season, making him the third-busiest stallion in North America in 2016, according to The Jockey Club's Report of Mares Bred.

Befitting his status as the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years, his star-studded first book included Broodmare of the Year Take Charge Lady and her daughter Charming, both dams of Eclipse Award champions; Grade 2 winner Ivanavinalot, the dam of champion Songbird; Playa Maya, the dam of champion and stellar young sire Uncle Mo; Arch's Gal Edith, the dam of dual classic winner and champion I'll Have Another; Untouched Talent, the dam of Grade 1 Bodemeister; champion Judy the Beauty; Grade 1 winners Awesome Maria and Joyful Victory; Group 1 winner Maybe; and Cherry Hinton, a stakes-producing half-sister to Galileo and Sea The Stars.

In total, 25 Grade/Group 1 winners and 33 Grade 1-producing mares were covered by the young stallion for foals who will be arriving in the coming weeks.

American Pharoah, a 5-year-old son of Pioneerof the Nile, stood his initial season for an advertised fee of $200,000. He will stand for a private fee when Kentucky breeding sheds open in mid-February.