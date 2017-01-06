ARCADIA, Calif. -- American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery to remove a chip from an ankle.

Her new trainer, Doug O'Neill, said Friday that American Gal had filling in an ankle, and X-rays revealed the chip. "She's here [at Santa Anita], she'll go to the farm in a few days, and in 60 days she'll be back, ready to roll."

American Gal won her first two starts for Baffert, including the Anoakia Stakes, finished third with a wide trip in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, and was second in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Starlet her most recent start Dec. 10. She was transferred to O'Neill after Baffert and Shah split on New Year's Eve.

Shah bred American Gal, sired by Concord Point and produced by the Grade 2-placed Ghostzapper mare American Story. American Gal is the leading earner sired by Concord Point, with $320,700.