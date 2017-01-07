Making his first start since a middling run in the Breeders' Cup, Made You Look unleashed a furious outside rally after turning for home to post a 2-1/2-length triumph Saturday in the 12th running of the Grade 3, $100,000 Dania Beach Stakes at Gulfstream Park in south Florida.

Made You Look closes strong to take the Dania Beach at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Made You Look bided his time in midpack in the 7-1/2-furlong turf race before swinging out for the drive and proving easily best. The winner paid $4.40 as favorite in a field of eight 3-year-olds after finishing in 1:29.98 over a firm course.

"I really liked the way he did it in the first part, to relax," said Castellano. "The way he finished -- I just had the best horse in the race. The way he did it was impressive. I think he's starting to get better."

Clyde's Image, the second-longest shot in the field at 45-1, finished second, a half-length before Shiraz. Kitten's Cat, the 9-5 second choice, saved ground throughout but lacked a closing kick when finishing another 1-3/4 lengths back in fourth.

Todd Pletcher trains Made You Look for the partnership of Let's Go Stable and Three Chimneys Farm. A dark bay colt by More Than Ready, Made You Look now has won three of five career starts. He won the Grade 2 With Anticipation on closing weekend of the Saratoga meet before finishing sixth at 10-1 in the Nov. 5 BC Juvenile Turf in his fourth and final start as a 2-year-old.

"He was sitting a good turf trip," Pletcher said of the Dania Beach. "It looked like [Castellano] was riding confidently, that he had horse, and when he tipped him out and he hit the accelerator, he responded quickly. The main thing I was disappointed about with the Breeders' Cup was that he didn't run his race. He didn't really fire. When you run your race and get beat, it's one thing, but he just didn't fire."

The $2 exacta (7-8) paid $125, the $1 trifecta (7-8-2) returned $328.20, and the 10-cent superfecta (7-8-2-1) was worth $82.77.