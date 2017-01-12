The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in just a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.

The Pegasus World Cup isn't just the richest Thoroughbred race on the planet; it's a whole new frontier for racing. The 12 places in the starting gate were purchased months ago for $1 million apiece and the profits from the entire day will be divided up among the gate owners. Meanwhile, the $12 million in entry fees make up the race's purse.

Six other stakes races will take place at the track that day, and the team at Gulfstream Park even got Conor McGregor to promote the marquee event in a funny video series. Read on for race details and helpful information to plan your Pegasus World Cup experience.

The Race

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla. (near Miami)

Distance: 1-1/8 miles on the dirt

Purse: $12 million; $7 million of that to the winner

Possible Contenders

Arrogate: 2016 Travers Stakes and Breeders' Cup Classic winner

Breaking Lucky: 2016 Seagram Cup winner and Clark Handicap runner-up

California Chrome: 2014 Kentucky Derby winner and Horse of the Year, 2016 Dubai World Cup, Pacific Classic and Awesome Again Stakes winner

Eragon: Winner of multiple Group 1 stakes races in his native Argentina

Gun Runner: 2016 Kentucky Derby third-place finisher and 2016 Clark Handicap winner

Keen Ice: 2015 Travers Stakes winner, defeating American Pharoah

Neolithic: 2016 Discovery Stakes runner-up

Shaman Ghost: 2016 Woodward Stakes and Brooklyn Invitational winner

War Envoy: Placed second and third in multiple graded stakes in Europe

War Story: Recent Queens County Stakes winner

More contenders will be announced in the weeks to come.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at pegasusworldcup.com. Prices start at $100 for general admission and an array of reserved seating and dining options are available.

More Things to Do in Miami

With a metro population of five million people, you can bet there is plenty to do in Miami. Spend a day on the beach and check out the famous art deco styling of Ocean Drive in South Beach. Enjoy delicious food from world-class restaurants, with options ranging from stone crab to key lime pie to fare with a Cuban or Haitian flair.

Take in Zoo Miami or another wildlife experience, check out one of the city's many museums and historical homes, watch a pro sports game (NBA's Miami Heat and NHL's Florida Panthers are in season), or if you're feeling adventurous, visit Everglades and Biscayne National Parks just outside the city, where you can see alligators (Everglades) or snorkel a coral reef (Biscayne).

You can also make the drive south to the Florida Keys, taking the Overseas Highway across Seven Mile Bridge and many others while enjoying the blue water and white sand beaches. Miami to Key West is just a 3-1/2 hour drive.

Whatever your style, you're sure to enjoy the culture of Miami and the glamour of the world's richest horse race.

For more stories like this check out America's Best Racing.