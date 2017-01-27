HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Sunday morning will start a new chapter for Art Sherman, who will head back to California to tend to his barn at Los Alamitos while the best horse he's ever trained, California Chrome, heads to Kentucky to begin stud duty at Taylor Made.

Sherman has such an early flight that he wasn't planning to go to the barn at Gulfstream Park on Sunday before California Chrome leaves.

"I'll say my farewells on Saturday night," he said, referring to California Chrome's final start in the Pegasus World Cup. "And, of course, any time I'm in Kentucky, I'll go see him."

Among those awaiting Sherman at Los Alamitos is Dortmund, who lost three times to California Chrome in 2016 and a month ago was transferred to Sherman's barn. Dortmund is the biggest horse on the circuit, so he went right to the double-wide stall at Sherman's barn that was originally created for California Chrome.

"He's one of the biggest Thoroughbreds I've ever trained," Sherman said. "He towers over everybody."

Dortmund, like California Chrome, is a Santa Anita Derby winner. The Santa Anita Derby is at 1-1/8 miles. So is the Pegasus World Cup.

"I'd love to be in this race next year with Dortmund," Sherman said.

Dortmund is owned by Kaleem Shah, who also placed Del Mar Futurity winner Klimt with Sherman after parting ways with Bob Baffert. Sherman said Klimt was going through a growth spurt and was not going to be aimed at the Kentucky Derby.

"He's at my barn, but he's being freshened for two months," Sherman said. "I'm hoping to have a big second half of the year with him."

