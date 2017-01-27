ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockey Drayden Van Dyke faces a lengthy period of recovery after severely breaking his arm in a two-horse spill at Santa Anita on Thursday.

Van Dyke underwent surgery shortly after arriving at Huntington Hospital in nearby Pasadena, according to his agent, Brad Pegram. Van Dyke remained hospitalized Friday morning. It was unclear how long Van Dyke would be in the hospital or how long he will be away from racing, Pegram said.

Van Dyke, 22, was cleared of any injuries to his head, neck and spine, according to Pegram.

The accident occurred on the turn of a six-furlong race. Van Dyke was aboard pacesetter Tawny when the filly broke down badly while leading. Rally Back, who was trailing Tawny, could not avoid the fallen horse and fell, unseating jockey Chantal Sutherland. Sutherland was on her feet a few moments after the spill and walked off. She was seen exercising horses at Santa Anita on Friday morning.

Tawny was euthanized as a result of injuries, according to track stewards. Rally Back was not injured, stewards said.

Van Dyke, the champion apprentice jockey of 2014, has five wins at the meeting and began Thursday's program in a tie for ninth in the jockeys' standings.