HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Coming to south Florida and attending the Pegasus World Cup was the furthest thing from trainer Bob Hess Jr.'s mind when the new year began, let alone having a major impact on one of the keynote races on the card. But he did just that by sending out Imperative to register a hard-fought head victory over the odds-on Stanford in the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

"Ron [Paolucci] gave me a call about 2-1/2 weeks ago and asked if I had an empty stall," said Hess, who is stabled regularly at Santa Anita. "I said absolutely, and then he bought Imperative."

Imperative, outside, takes the Poseidon Handicap at Gulfstream. Coglianese Photos/Alysse Jacobs

Hess shipped the 7-year-old, multi-millionaire Imperative to Gulfstream more than a week in advance of the Poseidon; the horse worked a strong six furlongs in 1:13.46 on January 20.

With jockey Antonio Gallardo aboard for the first time, Imperative raced well placed, within easy striking distance of the early leaders, made a quick four-wide move to engage Stanford approaching the stretch, then surged late to get his head in front at the wire.

Stanford rated close up, slipped inside the leaders to gain a short advantage down the backstretch, dug in gamely when engaged by the winner in early stretch, but could not last. Madefromlucky finished third while never threatening the top two.

Imperative, a 7-year-old son of Bernardini, completed 1-1/8 miles over a fast track in 1:48.97, and paid $16.40.

"Richard Baltas [Imperative's previous trainer] was very forthright telling us about his little quirks," Hess said. "He worked great and I think he likes a little sandier track [than he had been racing on in California]."

Hess said he believed Imperative would remain at Gulfstream Park and target a race either locally or at Oaklawn Park, with his next major goal another trip to the Charlestown Classic. Imperative finished fourth, behind Stanford, in the 2016 Charlestown Classic.