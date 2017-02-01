If the phrase "this'll shake things up" or something similar wasn't uttered around the boardroom tables of Racing NSW and the Australian Turf Club beforehand, someone surely would have proclaimed something similar at the announcement on Wednesday of a new race worth $Aus10 million prizemoney.

To be run this year on Saturday 14 October, The Everest, a 1200 metres dash at Randwick in Sydney will be the world's richest race run on turf, and it is the hope of both parties that Australia's best sprinters, and also those from outside, will take on the first race of this kind in this part of the world.

For a $Aus600,000 ticket, owners can purchase their spot into the 12-horse field. The race is expected to fully fund itself through the revenue from those ticket sales and other arrangements such as sponsorship.

Timed to round-out the Sydney Spring Carnival, it also falls on the same day as Melbourne's Spring Carnival traditionally begins with Caulfield Guineas Day. Given the open competition between the governors of racing in both cities, it will be no surprise if one administrator even borrowed a line from AFL great Ted Whitten following one of Victoria's famous wins over South Australia in a State of Origin match. "Sticking right up 'em" would surely have been an ulterior theme.

The prototype was run only a few days ago at Gulfstream Park, in Florida, with the US$12 million (AU$15.8 million) Pegasus World Cup on dirt. Arrogate, rated the world's best horse by the official ratings, took out the inaugural running of the race for which owners paid $US1 million for their chance at the racing world's biggest financial prize. Arrogate was dominant, and it was only down to third placing that owners broke even.

The Pegasus World Cup was roundly regarded as an impressive spectacle despite the race being a tad lacklustre with Arrogate's main rival, California Chrome, dropping out of contention on the home turn. Ninety minutes of free-to-air live television time was also regarded as a major plus for the sport in a country where it's popularity has been on a steady decline.

Chautauqua winning the Gilgai Stakes during Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Would such a race be successful in Australia? Is the timing right? Would owners from outside of Australia consider changing their traditional plans to have a go? Could it really throw up something totally unexpected?

"I never thought I'd ever see the day when I thought that Chautauqua might race against Winx, you never know", Melbourne-based Waynes Hawkes, co-trainer of the world's highest rated sprinter, Chatauqua, told ESPN.

Maybe?

Money can certainly talk and, despite Australia's current racing darling looking towards her third Cox Plate victory in late October, you never know. The Everest's short trip is well below Winx's best, with her most spectacular performances over 2000 metres, but Hawkes raises an interesting question of how such a lucrative prize could change some owner's and trainer's minds.

The Everest will certainly have some connections rethinking their traditional Spring Carnival race paths.

"Any input of extra prizemoney to owners in Australian racing is outstanding," Hawkes said. "To do what they've done, they should be applauded. People will love it or criticise it but money is tight in any industry, no matter where you are, so to put on a new massive race and entice the best horses.... you never know where it might end up."

"The biggest issue [though] is if there are a group of owners with smaller shares and they have a good up-and-coming horse but they don't have the $600,000 to put in; what do you do then?"

"It might be three-year-old that is a freak, what do you do?"

"We're just lucky with Chautauqua that he's won five or six million dollars. So he could go and do that."

Arrogate crosses the line to win the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brad Spicer runs one of Australia's most successful horse syndication companies, and he says that owners with horses who look to have great potential may baulk at targeting a race like this.

"I'd say all of the big stakeholders will be buying those slots: the studs, bigger owners", Spicer said after hearing the news while in New Zealand.

"We'd have to have the right horse to have a crack. He'd want to be a Starspangledbanner or something like that to head towards there," he said in reference to his champion sprinter and four-time Group 1 winner in Australia and the UK.

"Hats off to them for trying something new. They're trying to take some of the shine of the Melbourne Spring Carnival too, I suppose."

"A horse would need to be proven", he notes with reference to the big question for many owners who may form a syndicate to consider such a big commitment investment. Racing NSW Chairman, Mr Russell Balding said The Everest would be a "game-changer for racing in Sydney", a race that would "provide a stage for showcasing the best Australian sprinters against leading international contenders".

Racing NSW CEO Peter V'landys said: "Royal Randwick itself is an international landmark, and it will now rightly showcase the world's richest sprint over one of the best but most testing 1200m courses anywhere in racing."

Think of the type of trash talk that you might hear again before this Friday's Anthony Mundine and Danny Green boxing bout, then consider that Balding's and V'landy's comments are veiled, polite versions of that in the ongoing Sydney vs. Melbourne racing battle. The question of whether owners from outside of Australia or New Zealand will be willing to travel their horses for this type of race was met with an open mind from one of Hong Kong's leading trainers, Tony Cruz.

Peniaphobia crosses the line to win the 1200-metre Longines Hong Kong Sprint at the Sha Tin race track in Hong Kong. Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Cruz saddled topline sprinter Peniaphobia to victory in the Group 2 Centenary Sprint Cup (1200m) last Monday having won the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint in 2015.

"Well, we would be very interested in looking at that", Cruz said immediately after hearing of this new race from EPSN.

"It will be on my mind and I will see what the owner thinks. The timing [of the race] is alright. Horses that have never traveled before can have these trips take a lot out of them and [disrupt] their local races program, but he has traveled well before", he said of the six-year-old who could also be setting off for Dubai

Taking that response as a lead, maybe Sydney racing is onto something here? Attracting horse of the calibre of Peniaphobia would be a coup.

And following Wayne Hawkes' line of thinking, the creation of what could turn out to be a new major racing event should never really be a bad thing.