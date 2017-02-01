A healthy California Chrome arrives for stallion duty

Two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome is settling into his new life at Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville, Ky., and is about to begin the next phase of his career after passing a physical exam.

California Chrome arrived at Taylor Made on Sunday, less than 24 hours after concluding his career by fading to ninth in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. He emerged from that effort with some heat and filling in his right knee. Taylor Made's Frank Taylor said the horse's legs were cold Monday morning, and X-rays taken by noted veterinarian Larry Bramlage were negative for structural issues such as bone chips.

"Dr. Bramlage said everything looked great to him," Taylor said.

With X-rays coming back negative, California Chrome was allowed to be at liberty on a brisk Monday in Lexington, spending time in a paddock at the stallion complex.

"He enjoyed that," Taylor said.

Becoming accustomed to turnout is just one learning experience for horses coming from the more structured world of the racetrack.

New stallions also are test-bred to check their fertility and to teach them the mechanics of the breeding shed. California Chrome will cover his first test mares as soon as Wednesday.