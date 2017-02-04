ARCADIA, Calif. -- Ralis, the winner of the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga in 2015, has been retired and will begin a stud career in coming weeks, trainer Doug O'Neill said Saturday.

Ralis finished ninth in the California Cup Turf Classic for California-breds at Santa Anita on Jan. 28 in his last start. A 4-year-old colt by Square Eddie, Ralis won 2 of 17 starts and earned $424,773.

"He had a little strain in a tendon and he'd need some time off to get to the point he could come back racing," O'Neill said. "In his best interest, we called it a day."

Ralis raced for breeders Paul and Zillah Reddam. O'Neill said no stud plans had been finalized.

Ralis is out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Ralis is a full brother to the winners The Custodian, who earned $145,301; and Over Par, who earned $112,718.

Ralis was most productive at 2. Aside from the Hopeful, Ralis won a maiden race in his second start, at five furlongs at Santa Anita, and was second in the Graduation Stakes for California-bred sprinters at Del Mar.

At 3, Ralis was winless in three starts, but was second in three stakes on turf - the Snow Chief Stakes for California-breds at Santa Anita in May, the Rainbow Stakes at Santa Anita against open company in June, and the Grade 2 Del Mar Derby in September.