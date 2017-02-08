The forecast for a winter storm that could bring six to 10 inches of snow to the New York City area prompted the New York Racing Association to cancel Thursday's eight-race program at Aqueduct.

NYRA announced the cancellation on Wednesday. Aqueduct will be open for simulcasting.

Despite 60-degree temperatures Wednesday, snow was scheduled to start at around 5 a.m. Thursday and last throughout most of the afternoon. Winds were forecast to be 25 miles an hour, with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

There were only eight races with a total of 49 horses entered for Thursday's card. Some of those races will be brought back as early as Sunday.

Thursday marks the fourth cancellation of Aqueduct's inner-track meet. Live racing is scheduled to resume Friday with an eight-race card that begins at 12:50 p.m. Eastern.