HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Dickinson, whose career came full circle when finally switched to the turf late last summer, became a graded stakes winner for the first time on Saturday at Gulfstream Park after slipping up the hedge under jockey Paco Lopez to a 1 1/4-length victory over Elysea's World in the Grade 3 Suwannee River. Sandiva, who will be bred to Mshawish this season, finished third as the 3-2 favorite in the final start of her brilliant career.

Dickinson gets first graded victory in the Suwannee River Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin

Dickinson, a regally bred daughter of Medaglia d'Oro, had finished fourth, beaten 1 1/2 lengths by Sandiva making her graded stakes debut one month ago in the Grade 3 Marshua's River. With Lopez aboard for the first time, Dickinson raced in mid-pack for the first six furlongs of the 1 1/8-mile Suwannee River, angled down to the rail entering the stretch, found ample room inside the tiring pacesetter Cali Thirty Seven near the sixteenth marker to continue her rally, and won going away.

Elysea's World angled four wide while advancing off the final turn and then continued willingly out near the center of the course to best Sandiva by a head to be second. Sandiva loomed boldly outside the leaders once settling for the drive but failed to kick on at the end. She ended her career with 8 wins in 24 starts and earnings of more than $760,000.

Dickinson, who is owned by Godolphin, completed the distance in 1:45.38 and returned $11.40.

"She's out of an A P Indy mare and once she slowed down on the dirt, we decided to switch her over to the turf," said trainer Kiaran McLaughlin. "In her last race, she didn't have that much luck and finished fourth. We were disappointed, but while she didn't win, it helped her fitness-wise and she made up for it today. I'm very happy to see her get this graded win, because she's got such a great pedigree."