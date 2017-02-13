Aqueduct sees two fatalities during Sunday races

OZONE PARK, N.Y. -- There were two racing-related fatalities Sunday at Aqueduct.

Frat Star, a 4-year-old colt, and Regulus, an 8-year-old gelding, had to be euthanized on the track after incidents in back-to-back races over a sealed, sloppy inner track.

In race 4, Frat Star finished last and fell after the wire, unseating jockey Jackie Davis. Frat Star suffered a lateral condylar fracture and a sesamoid fracture to his right foreleg. Davis was uninjured despite the horse rolling over on her at one point.

Frat Star was a son of Harlan's Holiday owned by Mission Approved Racing and trained by Naipaul Chatterpaul.

In race 5, Regulus was pulled up by jockey Dylan Davis entering the far turn of a six-furlong race. He suffered fractured sesamoids to his right foreleg. Davis was uninjured.

Regulus was trained by A.C. Avila for Santa Ines Stable.

Frat Star and Regulus were the fifth and sixth fatalities during racing hours at Aqueduct since the inner track opened Dec. 7.