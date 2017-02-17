ARCADIA, Calif. -- Santa Anita announced Thursday it has canceled its Friday card, due to a dire weather forecast that calls for as much as five inches of rain in the area. The track will also not be open for simulcasting.

The storm is forecast to begin before dawn Friday and is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and the possibility of local flooding.

Santa Anita is scheduled to resume racing Saturday. Racing is also scheduled this weekend for Sunday and Monday, owing to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.